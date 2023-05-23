UPSC exam results 2022 declared: 4 out of top 5 candidates are women; check toppers list on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE 2022 final result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results 2022 have been declared on Monday on its official website – upsc.gov.in. Four out of five toppers are women, as per the press note shared by the Central government. Top five candidates are Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, Smriti Mishra, and Mayur Hazarika.

A total of 1,022 candidates have been selected for appointment into various UPSC services. Total 180 candidates have been selected for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) whereas a total of 200 candidates have been selected for Indian Police Services (IPS).

Total 38, 473, and 131 candidates have been selected for Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Central Services Group ‘A’, and Group ‘B’ services respectively. Candidature of 101 recommended candidates is provisional.

UPSC civil services exam 2022: Check toppers’ list here

1. Ishita Kishore

2. Garima Lohia

3. Uma Harathi N

4. Smriti Mishra

5. Mayur Hazarika

6. Gahana Navya James

7. Waseem Ahmad Bhat

8. Aniruddh Yadav

9. Kanika Goyal

10. Rahul Srivastava

The UPSC exam is divided in three stages—Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. While the preliminary exam is a qualifying exam, the main exam and personality test are the deciding factors.

UPSC CSE preliminary examination took place on June 5, 2022 and the results were declared on June 22. The preliminary examination is conducted in two parts—General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2. The main examination is conducted in nine parts—4 papers of General Studies, 4 papers of optional subject and one paper of essay.

