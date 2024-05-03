VITEEE Results 2024: VIT releases engineering entrance exam results, How to check VITEEE results? Details here

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE), 2024 today. Candidates who took their VITEEE exams can check their results on the institute's official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE is an examination that is conducted for candidates for admission to the VIT's undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes. The VIT Engineering Entrance Exam was held over two weeks, from April 19 to April 30, 2024, at designated centres across India and abroad.

VITEEE is an objective type examination where all the questions are in the multiple choice (MCQ) format with one mark for every right answer and zero for wrong. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.



How to check VITEEE results, 2024?



1) Visit VITEEE's official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

2) On the homepage, click on "VITEEE 2024 Results"

3) Enter your application number/roll number and password

4) After submitting the login details, the VITEEE score will be displayed screen.

You can view and download your scorecard from here.

More than 2 lakh candidates took the VITEEE 2024 exam. Students who will pass the VITEEE will qualify for counselling for Btech admissions 2024. Keep an eye-out on the VIT's official website for other details regarding the admission process.