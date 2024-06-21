'When people ask question, the answer should come from govt': BJP affiliate ABVP voices concern over NTA'S credibility

**Unease across BJP and RSS Affiliates as UGC-NET Exam Cancellation and NEET-UG Paper Leak Trigger Probes and Demands for Answers**

The cancellation of the UGC-NET examination, alongside police investigations in Bihar and Gujarat into the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper, has stirred anger within key allies of the BJP and the RSS.

The ABVP, the student wing associated with these organisations, voiced concerns on Thursday, emphasising the imperative for the government to respond to public inquiries.

ABVP's national general secretary, Yagywalkya Shukla, questioned the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) involved in conducting these examinations, citing instances of irregularities, the Indian Express reported.

Shukla highlighted delays in question paper distribution, anomalies in scoring among students, and cast doubts on the transparency of NTA's operations. The ABVP called for a CBI investigation into the matter and urged a reevaluation of the grace marks system.

The agitation initiated by ABVP on June 5 escalated with demands for transparency in examinations to uphold students' trust in the system. Not only did the ABVP present these concerns to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but it also passed resolutions during its Rashtriya Karyakari Parishad meeting, advocating for a specialized central agency to investigate exam irregularities nationwide.

The issue has also resonated within the ruling party, with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha pushing for the penalty against any collusion between paper setters and coaching institutes. While some BJP MPs refrained from public comments, Sinha stressed the necessity for corrective actions in an industry marred by vested interests.

Educational bodies aligned with the BJP have taken a firm stance. The Shiksha Bachao Andolan and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas demanded the annulment of NEET-UG 2024, suspension of ongoing counseling processes, and a thorough CBI scrutiny into the recent irregularities. Their concerns revolved around the NTA's operational transparency and called for expert intervention to enhance examination standards.

Political figures like BJP MP Ashok Kumar Yadav from Bihar and Jai Prakash Rawat from Uttar Pradesh affirmed vigilance and swift responses against such malpractices, asserting the government's commitment to preserving the sanctity of educational evaluations. In the wake of these developments, BJP MP Mahima Kumari Mewar from Rajasthan reiterated the paramount importance of prioritizing students' futures and ensuring concrete actions to address lapses within the examination system.

