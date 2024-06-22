Who is Sikandar Yadvendu, the mastermind of the Bihar NEET paper leak scam

Sikandar Yadvendu, a junior engineer at the municipal committee of Danapur, has been apprehended in connection with the NEET question paper leak case. The investigation, headed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, has pinpointed Yadvendu as the prime suspect in the illicit dissemination of NEET question papers.

He had previously faced legal repercussions in a Rs 3 crore LED scam, which resulted in his first stint behind bars.

Sikander P Yadavendu (56) hails from a farmer's family and was formerly a small-time contractor until 2012. Yadavendu holds a diploma in engineering and has a background as a contractor spanning fifteen years. Originating from a family with agricultural roots in Samastipur, owning 4.96 acres of land, Yadavendu embarked on his educational journey in Ranchi after completing his tenth grade in the 1980s, eventually attaining a diploma in engineering.

His professional trajectory took a turn in 2012 when he secured a junior engineer position with the water resources department during the NDA's governance in Bihar. Subsequently, in 2016, Yadavendu was embroiled in a controversy involving a Rs 2.92 crore LED scam in the Rohtas Municipal Council, where he held an additional charge. Despite being arrested in connection with the case and subsequently released on bail, his career persevered.

By 2021, leveraging his connections, Yadavendu maneuvered a transfer to the urban development and housing department, stationed in the Danapur Municipal Council. Sources indicate his sway within the council, particularly in the approval process for upcoming residential projects.

A dispute with senior colleagues in 2023 prompted his transfer back to the water resources department, a decision that he seemingly managed to reverse, showcasing his adeptness in navigating administrative channels.

The EOU's preliminary findings suggest that Yadvendu facilitated his brother-in-law's son and several other candidates by furnishing them with the leaked question papers beforehand. The probe has unearthed compelling evidence confirming the leakage of the NEET 2024 papers, which were purportedly disclosed a day before the examination scheduled on May 5.

On the fateful day of the examination, authorities apprehended Reena Yadav at the NHAI guest house premises, where an incriminating OMR sheet was recovered. An entry in the guest house register bearing Anurag Yadav's name, alongside the enigmatic 'Mantri Ji,' added another layer of intrigue to the unfolding case.

Another crucial figure in the case, Nitish Kumar, part of a 'paper solver gang,' asserted to authorities that Yadavendu orchestrated the aspirants' engagement with the gang. Allegedly, Yadavendu quoted a higher rate of Rs 40 lakh per student, surpassing the gang's initial demand, eventually involving his relatives in the illegal transaction.