Winter vacations across schools in these states extended due to severe cold: Check details

As the winter season reaches its peak, many states in India are grappling with severe cold conditions, leading to increased health concerns, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children. In response to the frigid climate, numerous schools have opted to extend their winter holidays.

State-by-State Holiday Updates:

Jammu and Kashmir

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced extended winter holidays, with schools for classes up to 5 closing from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Classes 6 to 12 will follow suit from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Students are advised to keep in touch with their schools for any updates.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, schools in Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Bundi, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Beawar, Dholpur, and Jhalawar will remain closed until January 14 for classes up to 8, due to a cold wave. Classes for grades 9 to 12 will commence at revised timings starting at 10 am.

Patna

Patna has also implemented school closures for classes up to 8 until January 15, impacting Anganwadi centers and pre-schools to prioritize children's safety. Classes for students above 8 will continue from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, winter holidays for classes 1 to 8 have been extended until January 18 due to the ongoing cold wave. Educational institution staff are required to report to work during this period. This directive applies to all councils and secondary schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, and other boards.

In southern states, schools have temporarily closed for the ongoing festival season, with some announcing that closures will continue until next week. State authorities are closely monitoring the weather and may further extend school closures based on the severe cold.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana

In Tamil Nadu, schools, colleges, and government offices are set to remain closed until January 20 in observance of the Pongal festival. Some private colleges closed their doors as early as January 13. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education has declared holidays for all intermediate colleges from January 11 to January 16, resuming classes on January 17.

As temperatures continue to drop, teachers and parents alike are urged to prioritise safety and health during this challenging winter season.

