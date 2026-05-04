Assam Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

Assam elections results 2026: Counting for the 126 constituencies in the state of Assam are underway. The election for Assam took place on April 9.

The exit polls, including the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, estimated the BJP to win between 88 and 100 seats, and Congress to win 24 to 36 seats. While the prime faces are in focus, attention is also on the richest candidates of the state.

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According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari constituency is one of the richest candidates in the state, with total assets of over Rs 35 crore. There are three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) each in the list of ten richest candidates.

INC’s Rahul Roy from Hailakandi constituency with total assets of over Rs 261 crore is the richest candidate in the state, followed by All India United Democratic Front’s (AIUDF’s) Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi constituency with total assets of over Rs 226 crore.

West Bengal's top 10 richest candidates Constituencies Assets Leading/Trailing Rahul Roy (INC) Hailakandi ₹261 crore Trailing Mohd Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) Binnakandi ₹226 crore Leading Jayanta Khaund (INC) Rongonadi ₹67 crore Trailing Sewli Mohilary (BPF) Kokrajhar (ST) ₹63 crore Leading Rojy Ahmed (AITC) Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) ₹54 crore Trailing Nandigiri Bhuyan (IND) Sissiborgaon ₹47 crore Lost Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) Jalukbari ₹35 crore Leading Ashok Singhal (BJP) Dhekiajuli ₹34 crore Leading Naba Kumar Doley (BJP) Dhakuakhana (ST) ₹33 crore Leading Aminul Haque Laskar (INC) Sonai ₹30 crore Leading

In an unassuming state, the enormous assets of some of these candidates reveal the high stakes of the elections.



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