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Assam Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

Assam Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faring

Assam Election Results 2026: Here's a breakdown of how the states richest candidates, with assets going up to Rs 260 crore, are faring.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 4, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Assam Election Results 2026: How top 10 richest candidates are faringAssam Election Results 2026: How the richest candidates performed

Assam elections results 2026: Counting for the 126 constituencies in the state of Assam are underway. The election for Assam took place on April 9. 

The exit polls, including the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, estimated the BJP to win between 88 and 100 seats, and Congress to win 24 to 36 seats. While the prime faces are in focus, attention is also on the richest candidates of the state. 

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According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari constituency is one of the richest candidates in the state, with total assets of over Rs 35 crore. There are three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) each in the list of ten richest candidates.

INC’s Rahul Roy from Hailakandi constituency with total assets of over Rs 261 crore is the richest candidate in the state, followed by All India United Democratic Front’s (AIUDF’s) Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal from Binnakandi constituency with total assets of over Rs 226 crore. 

West Bengal's top 10 richest candidates  Constituencies   Assets   Leading/Trailing
       
Rahul Roy (INC) Hailakandi ₹261 crore Trailing
Mohd Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) Binnakandi ₹226 crore Leading
Jayanta Khaund (INC) Rongonadi ₹67 crore Trailing
Sewli Mohilary (BPF) Kokrajhar (ST) ₹63 crore Leading
Rojy Ahmed (AITC) Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) ₹54 crore Trailing
Nandigiri Bhuyan (IND) Sissiborgaon ₹47 crore Lost
Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) Jalukbari ₹35 crore Leading
Ashok Singhal (BJP) Dhekiajuli ₹34 crore Leading
Naba Kumar Doley (BJP) Dhakuakhana (ST) ₹33 crore Leading
Aminul Haque Laskar (INC) Sonai ₹30 crore Leading

In an unassuming state, the enormous assets of some of these candidates reveal the high stakes of the elections. 
 

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DON'T MISSELECTIONS 2026 | WEST BENGAL RESULTS | TAMIL NADU RESULTS | KERALA RESULTS | ASSAM RESULTS | PUDUCHERRY RESULTS

Published on: May 4, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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