Will stock market rally if BJP wins West Bengal, Assam elections?

Assembly election results 2026: Investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of recent assembly elections, especially after a few exit polls suggesting BJP winning West Bengal elections. A few pollsters such as Today's Chanakya, Matrize, P-MARQ, Praja Poll and Poll Diary predicted a clear majority for the BJP in Bengal. The majority mark in the 294-member assembly is 148. In other places, exit polls suggested BJP retaining Assam and Puducherry, UDF winning in Keralam, DMK+ retaining Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Investors must note that polls have had a mixed track record in India recently, with large divergence between actual results and exit polls, notably Lok Sabha elections 2024. This time, certain pollsters suggested higher share of voters unwilling to disclose their preferences, Kotak Institutional Equities noted.

"Today’s market direction will be influenced by the outcome of key state elections. Investors will closely watch whether the ruling party at the Centre can wrest West Bengal from the Trinamool Congress and make meaningful inroads into opposition-ruled Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the Bharatiya Janata Party currently has a limited presence," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Will stock market rally if BJP wins West Bengal elections?

Kotak said Indian equities are likely to react positively in the near term if exit polls, particularly the BJP's projected breakthrough in West Bengal, are validated on Monday.

Advertisement

"However, we think the durability of any rally will be tested quickly, as the trajectory of crude oil remains the single largest short-term risk variable. We expect markets to trade in a range, with election enthusiasm fading relatively quickly as attention reverts to earnings delivery, oil price trajectory and its implications for India’s macro and the government's willingness to undertake difficult but necessary policy adjustments on energy pricing," it said.

Don't Miss | ELECTIONS 2026 | WEST BENGAL RESULTS | TAMIL NADU RESULTS | KERALA RESULTS | ASSAM RESULTS | PUDUCHERRY RESULTS

While state elections typically carry less structural significance than national polls, they remain important in shaping perceptions around policy continuity, regional growth prospects and investor confidence.

"Current market positioning suggests that a degree of continuity is already priced in. Should outcomes align with exit polls or broadly reflect stable governance, the market reaction is likely to be measured rather than directional," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Advertisement

Likely Impact of assembly election results 2026

Kotak noted note that NDA has a strong majority in Rajya Sabha currently, with the recent defection of seven AAP parliamentarians to BJP further bolstering BJP’s strength in the Upper House.

The likely increase in BJP’s strength in the respective state legislative assemblies in the recent elections may further increase NDA’s strength in the next Rajya Sabha election cycles, it said.

"Given their current strength in both Houses, the NDA has the requisite strength to pass most of its legislative agenda, other than Constitutional Amendments, that require two-third majority," it said.

What's next after assembly elections 2026?

Kotak said there is no major state election scheduled until early 2027 and the government enters a relatively election-free corridor of 10 months. It expects the government to firmly focus on managing India's weakening macro environment, amid elevated crude oil prices, risks to food inflation from a sub-par monsoon and a widening current account deficit.

"In our view, policymakers may focus on (1) rationalising energy subsidies, (2) accelerating trade diversification, (3) finalising the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and (4) accelerating certain slow-moving reforms," it said.

Stock market outlook after assembly elections 2026

Advertisement

Indian equities are likely to react positively in the near term if exit polls, particularly the BJP's projected breakthrough in West Bengal, are validated on May 4, 2026. However, Kotak believes the durability of any rally will be tested quickly, as the trajectory of crude oil remains the single largest short-term risk variable.

"We expect markets to trade in a range, with election enthusiasm fading relatively quickly as attention reverts to (1) earnings delivery, (2) oil price trajectory and its implications for India’s macro and (3) the government's willingness to undertake difficult but necessary policy adjustments on energy pricing," it said.