Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 today: When and where to watch live

Bengal Exit Polls Today | With the final phase of voting in West Bengal ending today, exit poll projections for the 2026 Assembly elections are set to be released later this evening.

In Assam, the surveys are expected to offer the first big clues in the high-stakes battle between the BJP and the Congress.

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In Assam, the direct contest is between the ruling BJP led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress, which has projected Gaurav Gogoi as its main face. The BJP is seeking a third straight term in the 126-seat House, while Congress is trying to regain ground after the BJP-led alliance won 75 seats in 2021.

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Key battles include Jalukbari, where Sarma is contesting again, Jorhat, seen as a prestige seat for Gogoi, and constituencies in Lower Assam, Barak Valley, and Bodoland, where alliances and community voting patterns could prove decisive. Polling was held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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The exit poll numbers would also provide early indications on other major contests across the country, including the BJP versus TMC clash in West Bengal, the DMK-AIADMK showdown in Tamil Nadu, and the LDF-UDF battle in Kerala.

Whether you prefer TV news, live streaming, or social media updates, here's a full guide on when and where to watch Assam Exit Poll 2026 results live.

At what time can viewers watch exit polls live in India?

All the major news channels will start showing their surveys and seat projections from 06:30 pm onwards on April 29.

Where can we watch Exit Poll 2026 live on TV?

You can watch the live updates for Assam exit polls on India Today TV, India Today website, AajTak TV, and AajTak website.

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Viewers can also tune into BusinessToday.In and Business Today's official YouTube channel for the latest updates about Exit Polls 2026.

Which online platforms will stream exit poll results live?

Leading agencies that will share exit poll updates on social media platforms include Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today's Chanakya.

Are exit polls released after all voting phases end?

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls can't be conducted, published or publicised before all the voting phases end. The ban covers the entire duration of a multi-phase election, beginning from the first day's polling to half an hour after the final phase ends.

This implies that even if voting concluded in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, exit poll data from those states can't be published if voting is still taking place in phases in another state.

Which states are covered in the Exit Poll 2026?

The exit poll projections for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be released at the same time.

What was the voter turnout in Assam?

According to Election Commission data, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent during the Assembly elections this year, making it one of the states with the highest voter participation.

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The strong turnout has intensified political interest around the exit poll projections, with both the BJP-led alliance and the Congress expressing confidence over their performance.

When will the counting of votes take place?

The official counting of votes will take place on May 4.