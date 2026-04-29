IEX, YES Bank shares among FIIs bought in Q4 but Eternal, ITC, Aditya Birla Fashion saw outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have shuffled their portfolios in the March quarter (Q4FY26), picking up stakes in counters like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Polycab India Ltd, while trimming stakes in index heavyweights such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd, and ITC Ltd.

FII buying

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According to HDFC Institutional Equities' latest shareholding tracker, data revealed that foreign money chased select sectors and some heavyweight names. In the banking space, YES Bank Ltd, among select stocks, saw its FII holding rise to 46.4 per cent in the March quarter from 45.7 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY26).

BPCL witnessed overseas investors raising their stake to 19.6 per cent from 18.5 per cent QoQ. Similarly, in Polycab India, FIIs raised their stake significantly to 18.2 per cent from 14.8 per cent in the previous quarter.





Source: Ace Equity, HSIE Research

Hitachi Energy Ltd saw foreign shareholders climb to 11.7 per cent in Q4FY26 from 10.7 percent in Q3FY26. Meanwhile, for the Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), FIIs upped their holdings to 14.2 per cent from 11.4 per cent.



FII Selling

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On the flip side, FIIs trimmed their exposure to several key names. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd saw its FII shareholding dip to 26.4 per cent in the March quarter from 29.4 per cent in December.

In the FMCG pack, ITC witnessed foreign investors paring their stake to 34.8 per cent from 36.1 per cent in the previous qaurter.

Top-tier IT majors also saw ownership dilution from foreign funds. FII holding in Infosys fell to 28.5 per cent from 30.3 per cent QoQ, while in TCS, it dropped to 9.7 per cent from 10.4 per cent.





Source: Ace Equity, HSIE Research

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, FII stake reduction to 15.5 per cent from 18.4 per cent. Eternal Ltd also saw a cut, with foreign investors bringing down their holding to 32.6 per cent from 36.2 per cent.

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“Proportion of FIIs holdings have increased YoY in commodities , telecom, infra and chemicals but declined in BFSI, FMCG, new age, realty and IT. QoQ increase in holdings were observed in commodities and power,” HDFC Institutional Equities said.

According to HDFC's research report, the "Absolute portfolio value of DII category has surpassed that of FIIs in Q4FY25, and the same trend is gaining strength every quarter post the crossover". By the end of Q4FY26, the portfolio value of DII holdings stood at Rs 72 lakh crore and FII holdings, which were valued at Rs 62 lakh crore, the research report showed.