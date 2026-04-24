Time's up for Mamata Didi? Amit Shah claims BJP surge in Bengal, vows to end...

West Bengal news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the voting in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections symbolises support for the BJP, adding that Mamata Banerjee is on her way out of office.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said that it will be a clean sweep in the first phase constituencies, which include seats like Murshidabad and Dakshin Dinajpur. Shah also claimed that based on the party's internal assessment, the BJP is set to win a huge number of seats in the first phase.

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“From the feedback we have received, the people of Bengal have decided their future in the first phase itself. This land has chosen development under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The voter turnout in the first phase has revealed that Didi is leaving, and the BJP is going to come to power," he said.

Will the BJP form the government in West Bengal?

Furthermore, he said that the BJP will be in a solid position to form the government in the state after the second phase of polling is over. “The BJP will win more than 110 of the 152 seats. This means that after the second phase, we will be in a position to form a BJP government in West Bengal.”

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Shah vowed to end the "reign of terror" in the state that shares its border with Bangladesh and restore the rule of law when the BJP wins.

“Change means an infiltration-free Bengal, freedom from corruption, appeasement and extortion, along with employment for the youth,” Shah said, adding that women’s safety would be a key priority under the new government.

Amit Shah mentioned that just like in Assam, the BJP would launch a major drive in Bengal to free encroached land after forming the government.

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He added that the BJP would not only ensure women's safety but also abolish the 'bhaipo tax' and syndicate raj in Bengal. Shah further said that after coming to power in Bengal, the saffron party will "roll out red carpet" for investors.

Addressing concerns over Bengal having a bahiragata (outsider) CM, Shah said, "I want to tell didi, the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in the Bengali medium and will be able to speak Bengali. The only thing is that your nephew will not be there, the Chief Minister will be a BJP worker."

How much was the voter turnout in phase 1? What exactly does it signal?

West Bengal, long known for high voter participation, recorded an estimated 92.9% turnout in the first phase of Assembly polling on Thursday—its highest since 1951, when the first election took place in the state after Independence. This marks a sharp rise from the 82.30% turnout in the 2021 elections, held during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power with 213 seats.

Out of 3.6 crore registered voters in Phase 1, nearly all cast their ballots. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described it as the highest-ever polling percentage in the state, crediting voters for the milestone.

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A key factor behind the surge appears to be the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which led to the deletion of around 91 lakh names, including 63 lakh earlier removals and 27 lakh deemed ineligible after judicial review. Around seven lakh new voters were also added. The revision reduced the electorate from 7.6 crore to 6.8 crore.

Analysts told India Today that the trimmed rolls may partly explain the higher turnout percentage. Similar trends were observed in Bihar, where turnout rose after a comparable revision exercise. Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi noted that turnout would have been lower without the deletions.

High participation has been reported across districts, with some areas crossing 95%. While both the TMC and BJP see the turnout as favourable, experts caution that higher turnout does not necessarily benefit any one party.

Factors such as fears of losing voting rights, return of migrant voters, and heavy deployment of security forces also contributed to the surge. Despite record numbers, it remains unclear which party stands to gain.