Assam polls 2026: 5 game-changing promises from BJP, Congress that could decide the election

As the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approach, the political landscape is buzzing with high-stakes rhetoric and ambitious manifestos. Both the BJP and Congress have unveiled a series of game-changing promises designed to capture the hearts—and votes—of the electorate. From economic overhauls to social welfare shifts, these key pledges are set to be the ultimate deciders in a race where every seat counts.

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Here are five transformative promises from both sides that could redefine Assam's future and swing the 2026 results.

Top promises made by the BJP

Implementation of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950: The saffron party promised to expedite the process of detection and pushback of illegal immigrants and free every inch of land from encroachment by illegal immigrants. It also promised to provide land rights to all genuine citizens of Assam under Mission Basundhara. Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code: The manifesto mentioned that the party is working towards the implementation of the UCC in the northeastern state, excluding the 6th schedule areas and tribals, while ensuring the traditional rights of ethnic communities. Expansion of Mukhya Mantri Udyamita Abhijan: In its manifesto released today, the BJP promised to provide ₹25,000 financial assistance in the second phase to the existing beneficiaries and expand Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan to create 40 lakh Lakhpati Baideos. Infrastructure investment worth ₹5 lakh crore: The BJP has promised to invest ₹5 lakh crore to position Assam as India's Eastern Gateway, backed by an Asom Gati Shakti Master Plan to ensure the timely completion of projects such as roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. Implementation of 8th Pay Commission: The BJP manifesto mentions that if the saffron party comes back to power, it will implement the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission to ensure revision of salaries and pensions of government employees in a time-bound manner.

Top promises made by the Congress