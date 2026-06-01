Chandrasekaran’s reappointment put on hold as Noel Tata flags unresolved issues: Report

Tata Sons' board: Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons has reportedly been put on hold after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata informed the Tata Sons board after last week's meeting that several key issues remain unresolved.

According to a report in The Economic Times that quoted sources familiar with the matter, this has made any formal discussion on a third term for Chandrasekaran premature. The situation could lead to a deadlock between Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata.

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As per the report, Noel Tata has sought greater clarity from Chandrasekaran on the group's five-year strategic roadmap, the framework for offering an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group without Tata Sons going public, and Chandrasekaran's formal position on the long-debated listing issue. These matters have gained importance amid turbulence at the Trusts and Tata Sons over governance and other concerns, as well as questions about the performance of businesses such as Air India and BigBasket.

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During the May 26 board meeting, some directors informally asked if Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third term could be discussed at the next meeting. Noel Tata apparently responded that it was too soon, citing unresolved issues and unanswered questions that require further engagement, as per the report. He also indicated that any timeline or date for considering the reappointment would need to be agreed upon by consensus.

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The May 26 meeting was called by Chandrasekaran as a special board meeting to address concerns raised by Noel Tata at the February 24 board meeting, where his reappointment had been deferred. At the latest meeting, the chief executives of Air India, Tata Electronics, and Tata Digital presented their business updates to the board. Executives close to the matter said Noel Tata provided extensive feedback on BigBasket and Air India. Unlike the previous meeting, which involved sharper scrutiny and unresolved questions, this session focused mainly on operating businesses.

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Noel Tata had earlier expressed concerns over losses at Air India and BigBasket and called for course correction. Tata Trusts holds 66 per cent of Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns 18 per cent and wants to sell its stake to repay debt. Tata Sons is scheduled to hold its next board meeting on June 12 to discuss annual accounts. Neither Tata Sons nor Noel Tata commented on the developments.