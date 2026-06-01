Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise! Rates up by ₹42 in Delhi from June 1 in a second hike since May

Commercial LPG prices have gone up again. With effect from June 1, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has increased by Rs 42, taking it to Rs 3,113.5 per cylinder, according to sources. In Kolkata, the revision is steeper — up Rs 53.5 to Rs 3,255.5. The 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder has also been revised upward by Rs 11, now costing Rs 821.5 in Delhi. Domestic LPG cylinders used by households remain unchanged for now.

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This is the second commercial LPG hike since May 1, when oil companies raised prices by Rs 993 per cylinder amid disruptions to global LPG supplies triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Government measures on supply security

The revision comes as the government steps up efforts to shore up fuel reserves and manage domestic supply chains under pressure. At an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, offered a detailed picture of the current situation.

She said India currently holds sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas, with refineries operating at optimal capacity. LPG production has reached an all-time high of nearly 90 DMT per day, and no supply disruptions have been reported at distributorships. The government has also directed oil marketing companies to maintain a minimum 30-day LPG reserve as part of its strategic reserves-building effort.

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On demand, Sharma noted that the current LPG requirement stands at around 72,000 metric tonnes per day, while domestic refineries are producing between 50,000 and 52,000 metric tonnes. The LPG backlog has been reduced to 4.5 days, she said, pointing to improved supply management.

Abnormal sales and enforcement action

However, Sharma flagged a concerning trend on the ground. Authorities have observed abnormal sales at several retail outlets, driven partly by agricultural demand and bulk purchases. Overall fuel sales have recorded growth of more than 30%, with 14 districts reporting over 100% growth in petrol sales alone.

In response, enforcement agencies have significantly ramped up inspections. Over a four-day period, authorities conducted 6,500 raids related to LPG distribution, resulting in five FIRs and two arrests. A separate sweep of 900 inspections at fuel retail outlets over two days led to the seizure of 417 litres of petrol and 75,715 litres of diesel, with 12 FIRs registered and 15 arrests made, a signal that the government is moving aggressively against diversion and hoarding as supply pressures persist.