Prestige battle in Jorhat: Can Gaurav Gogoi unseat BJP's Hitendra Goswami?

As Assam's Jorhat constituency heads to the polls in 2026, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is facing a crucial battle against veteran BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami. While both candidates have refrained from direct attacks, the stakes are high in a contest that could redefine the politics of this region, once a Congress stronghold.

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Jorhat: Congress then, BJP now

The Jorhat constituency has seen a significant shift in political loyalties over the years. Historically a Congress stronghold, it has seen the BJP's rise in the last 10 years, particularly in urban Ahom and upper-caste pockets. Goswami, who has held the seat since 2016, is seeking a third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, Gogoi, making his assembly debut, is being projected as the Congress chief ministerial candidate. His performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he won the Jorhat seat by a significant margin despite the BJP's extensive campaigning, has raised expectations for Congress in the region.

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In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi defeated BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by 144,393 votes, marking a significant upset in a BJP stronghold. This win was seen as a regional shift, with Congress gaining momentum in the face of anti-incumbency sentiments and the party's regional push.

Gaurav Gogoi's campaign in Jorhat

Gogoi, who succeeded his father, the late Tarun Gogoi, as a prominent Congress leader, is aiming to bring back the Congress narrative in Assam, focusing on the legacy of his father's governance.

During his campaign, Gogoi has repeatedly asserted that the current government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma practices divisive politics and promotes fear. "We are approaching politics differently. People remember how my father brought Assam out of insurgency and into a stable fiscal stage," Gogoi said in his speeches.

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Hitendra Nath Goswami in Jorhat

For Goswami, this election presents an opportunity to further solidify his political presence in Jorhat, building on his long tenure as the BJP MLA. Goswami has won the Jorhat seat five times - three times as an Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate and twice as a BJP candidate. He first secured the seat as an AGP candidate in 1991, 1996, and 2001. He, however, lost the seat to Congress's Rana Goswami, who held it until 2016. Hitendra Goswami bagged it again, this time as the BJP's candidate.

Voters and the demographic shift

Jorhat is a diverse constituency with a mix of Assamese Hindus, Ahoms, tea garden workers, Mising tribes, and indigenous Assamese Muslims. The presence of tea garden workers and the Ahom community gives this region a complex socio-political texture, with various ethnic groups having distinct political leanings.

In the past, Congress dominated the area, but in recent years, the BJP has made significant inroads, particularly in urban areas. The key battleground remains the ability to consolidate support among both the minority and majority communities.