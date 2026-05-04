Valor Estate (DBRealty) shares zoom 20% today; here is why

Shares of Valor Estate Ltd, formerly known as DB Realty, record a sharp uptick in Monday's early trading session. The stock jumped 20 per cent to Rs 123.90. Today's strong upmove in the share price came after the company informed bourses that the Bombay High Court has dismissed an appeal in a long-standing land title dispute.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Miraland Developers Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company holds approx. 205 acres of land at Village Bhayandar, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, District Thane. The Union of India through the Salt Department disputed the title of Miraland Developers Pvt. Ltd. over the above land and pursued the matter through various authorities and thereafter by filing Special Civil Suit No. 771 of 2011 before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Thane, which was dismissed by a detailed judgment and decree dated 13 April 2018," the firm stated in a BSE filing.

"The Salt Department challenged the decree dated 12 April, 2018 and filed First Appeal No. 1430 of 2019 before the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court has on 30 April, 2026 dismissed the First Appeal," it added.

Advertisement

"This ruling brings to a close over four decades of litigation, with the title dispute decided in favour of Miraland Developers Pvt. Ltd. The Company is awaiting certified copy of the said Order," Valor Estate further stated.

Technically, the counter is trading below its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below its 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 69.20. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Valor Estate trades at a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) of 76.40/79.06 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.18. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.61/1.56 and a return on equity (RoE) of 1.55. According to Trendlyne data, the stock has a one-year beta of 1.71, reflecting relatively high volatility.

Advertisement

As of March 2025, promoters held a 47.17 per cent stake in the realty firm, lower than 47.45 per cent during the previous quarter.