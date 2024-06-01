Andhra Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu could win big, suggests Axis My India

Since its bifurcation into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014, Andhra Pradesh has become a significant player in India's political arena. Hosting its second General Assembly election in 2024, the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats are crucial in shaping the southern political landscape.

As per Axis My India exit poll survey, the TDP is slated to win 13-15 seats, with the BJP winning4-6 seats. The YSRCP can win between 2-4 seats and the Congress zero.

In the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the seat projections according to Today's Chanakya suggest that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies are likely to secure around 22 seats, with a margin of plus or minus 3 seats. The YSR Congress Party is projected to win approximately 3 seats, also with a margin of plus or minus 3 seats. The Congress and other parties are not expected to win any seats.

Historically, ever since bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh has shown strong support for its local parties, notably the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). National parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have struggled to gain a foothold in the state.

In the 2024 elections, the political dynamics have shifted with the formation of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. However, the YSRCP's decision to contest independently may once again hinder the efforts of the BJP and Congress to secure a majority in the state.

2019 Election Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, exit polls indicated a landslide victory for the state parties, predicting that the YSRCP and TDP would secure all 25 seats. The exit polls projected 18 seats for YSRCP and 7 for TDP. The actual results slightly differed, with YSRCP winning 22 seats and TDP securing 3. Despite the numerical discrepancy, the exit polls accurately predicted the dominance of these two parties in Andhra Pradesh.

As the 2024 elections unfold, all eyes are on Andhra Pradesh to see how the evolving political strategies and alliances will influence the voter turnout and results. The state's strong preference for local parties, coupled with the new dynamics introduced by the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, promises an intriguing electoral battle ahead.

