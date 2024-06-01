Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024: Stay ahead of the curve with India Today-Axis My India's forecast. Action begins 6.30 pm

With India's six-week election marathon concluding on June 1, the stage is all set for the most-anticipated pre election event: the exit polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term, aiming for an unprecedented 400+ seats.

A win of this magnitude would equal the record of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and set the stage for Modi's legacy in transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of independence.

Related Articles

Is a 400+ win happening, does the Opposition have an edge in this elections? Stay ahead of the curve and get the most precise details by following the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results.

With a track record of correctly forecasting 64 out of 69 elections, achieving an impressive 93% accuracy rate, India Today-Axis My India has proven to be the most dependable predictor of election outcomes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the India Today-Axis My India poll precisely predicted the BJP-led NDA's win of 339-365 seats, while the Congress was projected to secure 77-108 seats. The actual results were remarkably close, with the BJP and its allies winning 353 seats and Congress plus taking 91 seats.

This year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for a hattrick, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll survey will be your best guide to understanding how the numbers might unfold on June 4. The broadcast begins live at 6:30 pm on Sunday, following the Election Commission of India's guidelines, which prohibit live telecasts of exit polls while voting is still underway.

For all the latest updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024, log in to BusinessToday.in or stream the exit poll on the Business Today TV YouTube channel.

You can also tune into India Today TV, indiatoday.in, and the group's YouTube and social media handles for comprehensive coverage. Additionally, AajTak TV and its YouTube channel, along with aajtak.intoday.in, will provide live updates.

Don’t miss out on the most accurate forecast of one of India's most pivotal elections. Make sure you're following BusinessToday.in to stay informed and prepared as India waits for the big verdict on June 4.