Odisha Assembly Exit Poll Results 2024: Can Naveen Patnaik overturn BJP's Lok Sabha exit poll predication in the state?

Odisha Assembly Exit Polls: The first impression or the exit polls of Odisha Legislative Assembly elections 2024 is yet to be revealed. Odisha completed the last phase of voting with a 63.46% turnout by 8 pm. Cuttack had the highest turnout at 67.96%, followed by Puri at 67.30%.

The exit poll results are announced, following the conclusion of elections. The Election Commission of India prohibits the dissemination of exit polls before the voting process concludes, as per section 126A of the RP Act 1951.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha took place simultaneously, in four phases, from May 13 to June 1. The full results for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 will be released on June 4, 2024, along with the results for the Indian General Election 2024 and the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Axis My India exit poll has predicted that BJP may get 18-20 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, while BJD is expected to get 2 seats. INDIA bloc may win 1 or no seats.

Today's Chanakya showed BJP's clean sweep, approximately 16 seats, for the Lok Sabha elections in the last phase. As per Jan Ki Baat exit poll, BJP could win 15-18 seats, BJD 3-7 seats, I.N.D.I.A bloc predicted to get zero seats.

The Odisha Assembly Election 2024 seeks to elect 147 members to the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The state saw its top three political parties battling it out in the Assembly as well as the General elections. The three top parties are the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. The contest is mainly crucial between the first two parties.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been leading the state for more than 24 years. If he wins again this time, he will surpass former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling to become India's longest-serving state chief minister.

In 2019, BJP won 8 out of 21 LS seats in the Lok Sabha elections, BJD secured 12, and Congress only 1. BJD received 42.8% of the votes, BJP 38.4%, and Congress 13.4%.

At state-level, the BJD won a comfortable 112 assembly seats, BJP won 23 seats, and Congress got nine seats.

But BJP overshadowed the party in the Lok Sabha contest. In 2014, BJD had won 20 seats in the General elections, whereas BJP had won just 1 seat.

Patnaik, in an interview on May 30, said: "I see very handsome results in the state elections. We will form a solid government again in the state. And in the Parliament we will have a very good majority."