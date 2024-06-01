As India’s election season comes to an end, German hanger tents provide respite in a hot summer

The long drawn Lok Sabha elections this year have proven to be the ultimate test when it comes to putting together mega events in a blazing hot Indian summer. Hundreds of massive rallies across the length and breadth of the country have benefited many businesses who have made the most of the demand generated by the polls.

Among the beneficiaries is the tent industry – that puts up the huge outdoor structures at rally venues to accommodate hundreds of thousands of people. Called “German hanger tents” in industry parlance, these specialised structures have a high roof, with a sturdy frame that allows for the tent to be free-standing.

A significant centre for this industry is the state of Rajasthan, where workers are reputed for their skills in the craft of tent-making. The state has been the base to the business since the mid-1960s. Sunil Agarwal, who owns Laxmi Dyeing & Tent Works, a Jaipur-based entity speaks of how the city has about 30 players who control the business. “There are smaller establishments in Udaipur and one or two other smaller centres but Jaipur is the base. Our adherence to quality means there is no room for price negotiation.”

Industry insiders say German hanger tents are particularly popular among political parties due to the space and safety they allow. Both the BJP and Congress favour these for their durability and ease of installation and removal.

"In a VVIP rally, as much as 1.5 to 2 lakh square feet of covered space can be used, whereas smaller events see a hanger of 50,000-60,000 square feet," says Anil Rao, Senior Vice President, All-India Tent Decorators Welfare Association.

The primary raw material is polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a high-strength thermoplastic material. The fabric is sourced from neighbouring Gujarat – Surat and Ahmedabad primarily – before it is given form and shape at Jaipur.

“For the very big occasions like a wedding or a political rally, we use a hanger dome. For that, the PVC comes from Germany since we do not have the right technology in India yet,” Agarwa explains. The base metal there is aluminium and the fabric is spread across that.

Customers have two options. One is to rent a finished product that starts at Rs 30-40 per square foot and increases with better quality. The other is to buy the finished product and use it when there is a need. “Location is a not a restriction for us and we have a clientele across India. There could be local players but quality is always an issue,” says Agarwal. The trend of customers leasing a tent is the larger chunk of the overall business.

Irfan, a worker at Bharat Tent Manufacturers, again in Jaipur, says the normal size for an election rally could be 20x20 feet and for larger crowds, it is 40x40 feet. “The client will want it to be a weather-proof product and that is where our expertise comes in. We are skilled and also understand technology well to get the best out of both.”

It is clear that the Indian fabric has upped it on quality and a relatively small proportion comes from Germany. Agarwal explains that the domestic product is ideal for our weather conditions. “This year is one with high temperatures but the quality of tents at political rallies have stood out. Again, we have seen rains in a few locations and it has made not made any difference.”

For tent rental companies and vendors, the period from April to September is typically a slow period, as the weather and lack of weddings contribute to reduced business. Jasmeet Singh Chhatwal, Proprietor, Chhatwal Tent House Delhi, notes that significant demand for tents usually begins around the Navratri season.

“This election season saw supplies for around 15 rallies,” he said, adding such events are not very profitable. Sanjay Grover, proprietor, Grover Tent & Decorators at Delhi's Karol Bagh, said the Lok Sabha elections acted as a catalyst for business. “We supplied to a few political functions and rallies. It was like an oasis in an otherwise dry season. We got paid well in time," he said.

Despite elections, the real market for the tent industry comes from big fat Indian weddings. “A state will have its assembly elections and then Lok Sabha. Weddings are through the year and that keeps us going,” explains Agarwal.

Rishi Bansal, proprietor, Rishi Tents, offers a different perspective. "Despite increased election sactivity, tent companies and retailers have not seen a significant increase in demand. More and more campaigns are moving to digital and virtual platforms, reducing the need for physical events. In addition, it is preferred over temporary structures for installations and facilities in the traditional spaces. Budgetary constraints also limit overall expenditure on tents and related services," he said.