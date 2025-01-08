Delhi Elections 2025: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on reclaiming power in Delhi, where it faces a tough three-way contest against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. With AAP governing the national capital since 2013 and Congress having held sway for 15 years prior, the BJP is now aiming to end over two decades of non-BJP rule.
The party has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It has also named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.
The BJP has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.
Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader now identified with hardline Hindutva politics, will contest from Karawal Nagar. Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, has been named from the Moti Nagar constituency.
So far, the saffron party has named candidates for 58 Assembly seats.
|SN
|BJP Candidates
|Delhi Constituencies
|1
|Raj Kumar Bhatia
|Adarsh Nagar
|2
|Deepak Chaudhary
|Badli
|3
|Kulwant Rana
|Rithala
|4
|Manoj Shokeen
|Nangloi Jat
|5
|Rajkumar Chauhan
|Mangolpuri
|6
|Vijender Gupta
|Rohini
|7
|Rekha Gupta
|Shalimar Bagh
|8
|Ashok Goel
|Model Town
|9
|Dushyant Kumar Gautam
|Karol Bagh
|10
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|Patel Nagar
|11
|Manjinder Singh Sisra
|Rajouri Garden
|12
|Ashish Sood
|Janakpuri
|13
|Kailash Gahlot
|Bijwasan
|14
|Parvesh Singh Verma
|New Delhi
|15
|Tarvinder Singh Marwah
|Jangpura
|16
|Satish Upadhayay
|Malviya Nagar
|17
|Anil Sharma
|RK Puram
|18
|Gajainder Yadav
|Mehrouli
|19
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|Chhatarpur
|20
|Khushiram Chunar
|Ambedkar Nagar
|21
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|Kalkaji
|22
|Narayan Dutt Sharma
|Badarpur
|23
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|Patparganj
|24
|Om Prakash Sharma
|Vishwas Nagar
|25
|Anil Goyal
|Krishna Nagar
|26
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|Gandhi Nagar
|27
|Kumari Rinku
|Seemapuri
|28
|Jitendra Mahajan
|Rohtas Nagar
|29
|Ajay Mahawar
|Ghonda
|30
|Raj Karan Khatri
|Narela
|31
|Surya Prakash Khatri
|Timarpur
|32
|Gajendra Daral
|Mundka
|33
|Bajrang Shukla
|Kirari
|34
|Karam Singh Karma
|Sultanpur Majra
|35
|Karnail Singh
|Shakur Basti
|36
|Tri Nagar
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|37
|Sadar Bazar
|Manoj Kumar Jindal
|38
|Satish Jain
|Chandni Chowk
|39
|Deepti Indora
|Matia Mahal
|40
|Kamal Bagri
|Ballimaran
|41
|Harish Khurana
|Moiti Nagar
|42
|Urmila Kailash Gangwal
|Madipur
|43
|Shyam Sharma
|Hari Nagar
|44
|Shweta Saini
|Tilak Nagar
|45
|Pankaj Kumar Singh
|Vikas Puri
|46
|Pawan Sharma
|Uttam Nagar
|47
|Parduymn Rajput
|Dwarka
|48
|Sandeep Sehrawat
|Matiala
|49
|Neelam Pahalwan
|Najafgarh
|50
|Kuldeep Solanki
|Palam
|51
|Umang Bajaj
|Rajinder Nagar
|52
|Neeraj Basoya
|Kasturba Nagar
|53
|Rohtas Bidhuri
|Tughlakabad
|54
|Manish Chaudhary
|Okhla
|55
|Priyanka Gautam
|Kondli
|56
|Laxmi Nagar
|Abhay Verma
|57
|Seelampur
|Anil Gaur
|58
|Kapil Mishra
|Karawal Nagar
Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.
Sitting MLA Abhay Verma will contest again from the Laxmi Nagar seat, where he won by a narrow margin of just over 800 votes in the 2020 elections. Both Verma and Kapil Mishra, another prominent BJP leader, hail from the Purvanchali community, as do two other candidates—Bajrang Shukla from Kirari and Pankaj Singh from Vikaspuri.
Karnail Singh, chief of the BJP’s Mandir Prakoshth (temple cell), will challenge sitting AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Shakoor Basti. Meanwhile, Neeraj Basoya, a former Congress MLA from Kasturba Nagar who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from the same constituency.
Former Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sharma will contest the Uttam Nagar seat, which he had won in 2013. The list also includes several women candidates, including Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Urmila Kailash Gangwar from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), and Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh.
The BJP’s candidates include four former MLAs and eight sitting municipal councillors. Former mayor Shyam Sharma will contest from the Hari Nagar seat, which has a significant Sikh voter base.
As discussions continue for remaining seats like Delhi Cantt, Greater Kailash, and Shahdara, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi is being considered for the Greater Kailash seat, though she reportedly expressed interest in contesting from Delhi Cantt.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today