Delhi Elections 2025: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on reclaiming power in Delhi, where it faces a tough three-way contest against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. With AAP governing the national capital since 2013 and Congress having held sway for 15 years prior, the BJP is now aiming to end over two decades of non-BJP rule.

The party has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It has also named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.

The BJP has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader now identified with hardline Hindutva politics, will contest from Karawal Nagar. Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, has been named from the Moti Nagar constituency.

So far, the saffron party has named candidates for 58 Assembly seats.



SN BJP Candidates Delhi Constituencies 1 Raj Kumar Bhatia Adarsh Nagar 2 Deepak Chaudhary Badli 3 Kulwant Rana Rithala 4 Manoj Shokeen Nangloi Jat 5 Rajkumar Chauhan Mangolpuri 6 Vijender Gupta Rohini 7 Rekha Gupta Shalimar Bagh 8 Ashok Goel Model Town 9 Dushyant Kumar Gautam Karol Bagh 10 Raaj Kumar Anand Patel Nagar 11 Manjinder Singh Sisra Rajouri Garden 12 Ashish Sood Janakpuri 13 Kailash Gahlot Bijwasan 14 Parvesh Singh Verma New Delhi 15 Tarvinder Singh Marwah Jangpura 16 Satish Upadhayay Malviya Nagar 17 Anil Sharma RK Puram 18 Gajainder Yadav Mehrouli 19 Kartar Singh Tanwar Chhatarpur 20 Khushiram Chunar Ambedkar Nagar 21 Ramesh Bidhuri Kalkaji 22 Narayan Dutt Sharma Badarpur 23 Ravinder Singh Negi Patparganj 24 Om Prakash Sharma Vishwas Nagar 25 Anil Goyal Krishna Nagar 26 Arvinder Singh Lovely Gandhi Nagar 27 Kumari Rinku Seemapuri 28 Jitendra Mahajan Rohtas Nagar 29 Ajay Mahawar Ghonda 30 Raj Karan Khatri Narela 31 Surya Prakash Khatri Timarpur 32 Gajendra Daral Mundka 33 Bajrang Shukla Kirari 34 Karam Singh Karma Sultanpur Majra 35 Karnail Singh Shakur Basti 36 Tri Nagar Tilak Ram Gupta 37 Sadar Bazar Manoj Kumar Jindal 38 Satish Jain Chandni Chowk 39 Deepti Indora Matia Mahal 40 Kamal Bagri Ballimaran 41 Harish Khurana Moiti Nagar 42 Urmila Kailash Gangwal Madipur 43 Shyam Sharma Hari Nagar 44 Shweta Saini Tilak Nagar 45 Pankaj Kumar Singh Vikas Puri 46 Pawan Sharma Uttam Nagar 47 Parduymn Rajput Dwarka 48 Sandeep Sehrawat Matiala 49 Neelam Pahalwan Najafgarh 50 Kuldeep Solanki Palam 51 Umang Bajaj Rajinder Nagar 52 Neeraj Basoya Kasturba Nagar 53 Rohtas Bidhuri Tughlakabad 54 Manish Chaudhary Okhla 55 Priyanka Gautam Kondli 56 Laxmi Nagar Abhay Verma 57 Seelampur Anil Gaur 58 Kapil Mishra Karawal Nagar

Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

Sitting MLA Abhay Verma will contest again from the Laxmi Nagar seat, where he won by a narrow margin of just over 800 votes in the 2020 elections. Both Verma and Kapil Mishra, another prominent BJP leader, hail from the Purvanchali community, as do two other candidates—Bajrang Shukla from Kirari and Pankaj Singh from Vikaspuri.

Karnail Singh, chief of the BJP’s Mandir Prakoshth (temple cell), will challenge sitting AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Shakoor Basti. Meanwhile, Neeraj Basoya, a former Congress MLA from Kasturba Nagar who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from the same constituency.

Former Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sharma will contest the Uttam Nagar seat, which he had won in 2013. The list also includes several women candidates, including Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Urmila Kailash Gangwar from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), and Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh.

The BJP’s candidates include four former MLAs and eight sitting municipal councillors. Former mayor Shyam Sharma will contest from the Hari Nagar seat, which has a significant Sikh voter base.

As discussions continue for remaining seats like Delhi Cantt, Greater Kailash, and Shahdara, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi is being considered for the Greater Kailash seat, though she reportedly expressed interest in contesting from Delhi Cantt.

