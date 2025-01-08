scorecardresearch
Delhi Elections 2025: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: With AAP governing the national capital since 2013 and Congress having held sway for 15 years prior, the BJP is now aiming to end over two decades of non-BJP rule. 

Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on reclaiming power in Delhi, where it faces a tough three-way contest against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. With AAP governing the national capital since 2013 and Congress having held sway for 15 years prior, the BJP is now aiming to end over two decades of non-BJP rule. 

The party has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It has also named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.

The BJP has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader now identified with hardline Hindutva politics, will contest from Karawal Nagar. Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, has been named from the Moti Nagar constituency. 

So far, the saffron party has named candidates for 58 Assembly seats. 
 

 SN   BJP Candidates   Delhi Constituencies 
     
1 Raj Kumar Bhatia Adarsh Nagar
2 Deepak Chaudhary Badli
3 Kulwant Rana Rithala 
4 Manoj Shokeen Nangloi Jat 
5 Rajkumar Chauhan Mangolpuri
6 Vijender Gupta Rohini
7  Rekha Gupta Shalimar Bagh
8 Ashok Goel Model Town 
9 Dushyant Kumar Gautam Karol Bagh
10 Raaj Kumar Anand Patel Nagar
11 Manjinder Singh Sisra Rajouri Garden 
12 Ashish Sood Janakpuri
13 Kailash Gahlot Bijwasan
14 Parvesh Singh Verma New Delhi
15 Tarvinder Singh Marwah Jangpura
16 Satish Upadhayay Malviya Nagar
17 Anil Sharma RK Puram
18 Gajainder Yadav Mehrouli
19 Kartar Singh Tanwar Chhatarpur
20 Khushiram Chunar Ambedkar Nagar
21 Ramesh Bidhuri Kalkaji
22 Narayan Dutt Sharma Badarpur
23 Ravinder Singh Negi Patparganj
24 Om Prakash Sharma Vishwas Nagar
25 Anil Goyal Krishna Nagar
26 Arvinder Singh Lovely Gandhi Nagar 
27 Kumari Rinku Seemapuri
28 Jitendra Mahajan Rohtas Nagar 
29 Ajay Mahawar Ghonda 
30 Raj Karan Khatri Narela 
31 Surya Prakash Khatri Timarpur 
32 Gajendra Daral Mundka
33 Bajrang Shukla Kirari
34 Karam Singh Karma Sultanpur Majra 
35 Karnail Singh Shakur Basti 
36 Tri Nagar  Tilak Ram Gupta
37 Sadar Bazar  Manoj Kumar Jindal
38 Satish Jain Chandni Chowk 
39 Deepti Indora Matia Mahal 
40 Kamal Bagri Ballimaran
41 Harish Khurana Moiti Nagar
42 Urmila Kailash Gangwal Madipur
43 Shyam Sharma Hari Nagar
44 Shweta Saini Tilak Nagar 
45 Pankaj Kumar Singh Vikas Puri 
46 Pawan Sharma Uttam Nagar
47 Parduymn Rajput Dwarka 
48 Sandeep Sehrawat Matiala 
49 Neelam Pahalwan Najafgarh
50 Kuldeep Solanki Palam 
51 Umang Bajaj Rajinder Nagar 
52 Neeraj Basoya Kasturba Nagar 
53 Rohtas Bidhuri Tughlakabad 
54 Manish Chaudhary Okhla 
55 Priyanka Gautam Kondli
56 Laxmi Nagar  Abhay Verma
57 Seelampur  Anil Gaur
58 Kapil Mishra Karawal Nagar 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Delhi will vote on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. 

Sitting MLA Abhay Verma will contest again from the Laxmi Nagar seat, where he won by a narrow margin of just over 800 votes in the 2020 elections. Both Verma and Kapil Mishra, another prominent BJP leader, hail from the Purvanchali community, as do two other candidates—Bajrang Shukla from Kirari and Pankaj Singh from Vikaspuri.  

Karnail Singh, chief of the BJP’s Mandir Prakoshth (temple cell), will challenge sitting AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Shakoor Basti. Meanwhile, Neeraj Basoya, a former Congress MLA from Kasturba Nagar who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from the same constituency.  

Former Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sharma will contest the Uttam Nagar seat, which he had won in 2013. The list also includes several women candidates, including Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Urmila Kailash Gangwar from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), and Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh.  

The BJP’s candidates include four former MLAs and eight sitting municipal councillors. Former mayor Shyam Sharma will contest from the Hari Nagar seat, which has a significant Sikh voter base.  

As discussions continue for remaining seats like Delhi Cantt, Greater Kailash, and Shahdara, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi is being considered for the Greater Kailash seat, though she reportedly expressed interest in contesting from Delhi Cantt.  
 

 

Published on: Jan 08, 2025, 6:10 PM IST
