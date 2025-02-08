Greater Kailash Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj loses to BJP’s Shikha Rai with 3000+ margin

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj lost the election for the Greater Kailash seat to BJP candidate Shikha Rai, who won by 3,139 votes after 14 rounds of vote counting. Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi finished in third place with 6,677 votes. Bharadwaj initially led when the counting started earlier that day.

Bhardwaj faced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Rai and Congress’s Garvit Singhvi in what was a closely contested battle. Greater Kailash has seen significant political shifts over the years, but Bhardwaj has successfully retained the seat in the last three elections.

In the 2025 Assembly election, the voter turnout in the Greater Kailash constituency stood at around 54.5 percent—a noticeable decline from the 60.12 percent recorded in 2020. The dip in turnout, combined with exit polls predicting a BJP victory across the capital, has fueled speculation about the end of AAP’s decade-long rule in Delhi.

The 2015 election saw Bhardwaj defeat BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya, while Congress fielded Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Sharmistha Mukherjee secured just 6,102 votes in that contest.

Meanwhile, ahead of the results, Shikha Rai visited the Kalkaji temple to pray. After her prayers, she expressed her belief in her impending victory, stating that she sought blessings from Maa Kalka.