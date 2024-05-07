EC asks social media platform X to take down Karnataka BJP's video on Muslims, Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down an animated video post by the BJP Karnataka handle targetting Muslims amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The video was seen to be underlining the party’s allegation of Muslim appeasement by the Congress. The Congress had filed a complaint with the state chief electoral officer on Sunday (May 5). The complaint was filed against BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya, party chief JP Nadda, party state president BY Vijayendra, and the Karnataka BJP social media team.

The poll body said, “'X' is directed to take down the post immediately. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka Police had issued a notice to X, asking it to take down the post targeting Muslims, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In its complaint, the Congress had sought action against BJP Prsident J P Nadda, state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and the party’s national media in-charge Amit Malviya. It said the post was “clearly with an intention to wantonly provoke rioting and promote enmity between different religions…”

Linking the post where the BJP aimed to attack the Congress amid the Muslim reservation row, the EC said, “I am directed to inform that post of "BJP4Kamataka" (as mentioned below) is violative of extant legal framework.”