'Entire country would take note of the landslide victory...': YSR dismisses Prashant Kishor's Andhra poll prediction

YSRC will win more seats than the 2019 elections, asserted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and claimed that the entire country would take note of the landslide victory that the party would achieve in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reddy also took a swipe at I-PAC former head Prashant Kishor. Mincing no words, the YSRC chief said the poll outcome would be far better than what the well-known political strategist could have delivered.

His remark was in response to Kishor’s 12 May prediction that the YSRCP was headed for a massive defeat and would be reduced to 51 out of the 175 assembly seats. Kishor’s statement appeared a day before polling in Andhra Pradesh in his interview with a Telugu news outlet.

The YSRCP chief visited the I-PAC office at the Benz Circle in Vijayawada on May 16 to thank a team of over 150 pollsters, strategists, and executives running the ruling party campaign for the last one-and-a-half years. “It is not PK (Prashant Kishor) that matters; it is this team that matters,” said Jagan, with I-PAC head Rishi Raj Singh by his side.

While speaking to RTV, a Telugu digital website, Prashant Kishor said, "Jagan Mohan Reddy got a historic mandate in 2019. I have been saying that for the last few months, Jagan is headed for a massive defeat as he will be reduced to just 51 seats. The reverse will happen this time. I can not go into details as elections are happening. This is my assessment,”

On what went wrong with CM Jagan, Prashant said, "From a historic victory to losing in such a way, there can not be a single mistake. He must have made a series of mistakes. First look at his mother and sister, they are both against him. Those who worked so hard for him in 2019 have now stood against him. That itself is dangerous and speaks volumes about how he operated in the last five years. He treated himself like a King, not like a democratically elected leader. He completely ignored the aspirations of the people. Welfare without aspirations has got no meaning."

Prashant added that Jagan has always betrayed those who stood for him. "He was making a deal with TDP back then. If we would not have helped in 2019, he would have never won the election then," the political strategist, who led YSRCP's campaign in the last assembly elections, said.