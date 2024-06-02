Exit polls 2024: From Naveen Jindal to Nakul Nath, what are the poll prospects of some of India's wealthy candidates?

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar: One of India's wealthiest candidates, he is representing the Telugu Desam Party from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. Pemmasani has declared assets exceeding Rs 5,700 crore. As per India Today-Axis My India's exit poll, the NDA alliance, of which Chandrasekhar's party is a part of, is poised to capture 21 to 23 of Andhra Pradesh's 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Chandrasekhar has a slight edge, the exit polls add.

Related Articles

Naveen Jindal: Industrialist and Congress-turned-BJP leader Naveen Jindal is one of the candidates with the highest declared assets in the Lok Sabha elections, amounting to Rs 1,241 crore, according to an ADR report. Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, is also one of India’s highest-paid CEOs, receiving an annual remuneration of Rs 73.83 crore in FY23. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a likely win for Jindal from the Kurukshetra seat in Haryana. He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Sushil Gupta.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, contesting from Thiruvananthapuram, has declared assets worth over Rs 28 crore. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader is competing against Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and sitting MP Shashi Tharoor, and CPI veteran Pannian Raveendran. Exit polls indicate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is in a close fight with a slight advantage over his rivals.

Pallavi Dempo: With declared assets exceeding Rs 1,300 crore, BJP's (BJP) South Goa candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is among the wealthiest candidates in this general election. Pallavi Dempo has interests in mining, shipbuilding, sports, luxury homes in Dubai and London, luxury cars, jewelry, and other investments. However, her chances of winning the election are slim this time. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is likely to win the North Goa Lok Sabha seat with a 52% vote share, while Congress is expected to retain its South Goa seat with a 43% vote share.

Nakul Nath: Son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he is also among the richest candidates with assets over Rs 700 crore. He is the Congress Party candidate from Chhindwara in MP, a Nath stronghold. However, this time Nakul, who is up against BJP's Vivek Sahu, is likely to be defeated, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The BJP is expected to win all 29 seats in the state.