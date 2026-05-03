Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: How LDF, UDF, BJP performed in the last election

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | The results for the Kerala assembly election 2026 will be announced on Monday, May 4. The southern state witnessed a three-cornered contest involving the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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The LDF, which has been in power for the last 10 years, is led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting from Dharmadom. Exit polls suggest that Vijayan could lose power to the Congress-led UDF.

As the state awaits the verdict, here is a look at how the parties fared in the 2021 election and what pollsters are forecasting this time.

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Kerala: How political parties performed in 2021

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly election, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF made history by returning to power for a second consecutive term, winning 99 of the state's 140 seats with a vote share of 45.28%.

The UDF managed 41 seats with a vote share of 39.41%, while the BJP-led NDA failed to open its account but secured a vote share of 12.48%.

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From the UDF, Congress won 22 seats out of 93 it contested, while the Indian Union Muslim League bagged 15 of 25. Kerala Congress bagged 2 of the 10 seats it contested.

What Kerala Exit Polls Have Projected for 2026

Exit polls for the Kerala election have largely projected an advantage for the UDF, with most surveys indicating the opposition alliance could return to power after ten years. A majority of pollsters have placed the UDF above the halfway mark of 71 seats in the 140-member Assembly. Some of the strongest projections for the alliance have come from Manorama News-CVoter (82-94 seats), Axis My India (83-93 seats), and Times Now-JVC (72-84 seats).

The ruling LDF has been projected to fall behind in most surveys, with estimates ranging from 44 to 73 seats.

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Today's Chanakya has forecast a closer contest, giving the UDF 60-78 seats and the LDF 55-73 seats. The BJP-led NDA is expected to remain a marginal player, with most agencies predicting between zero and 11 seats.

Today's Chanakya has projected 3-7 seats, with 20 per cent of the votes.

Overall, the exit polls suggest Kerala may be headed for a change of government, though the final outcome will be known only on counting day on Monday, May 4.



