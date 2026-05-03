West Bengal Election Results 2026: Key constituencies to watch out for 

With counting day set for May 4, political attention in West Bengal is firmly fixed on a series of high-profile constituencies that could decide not only the next government but also the future direction of the state’s politics. The 2026 Assembly election has once again turned into a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with questions around anti-incumbency, welfare politics, voter mobilisation, and regional identity shaping the campaign.

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While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, the BJP has attempted to convert its growing organisational presence into an electoral breakthrough. Several constituencies have emerged as symbolic battlegrounds where the political stakes are exceptionally high.

Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee’s political fortress

Bhabanipur remains one of the most closely watched seats in the state because it represents the political base of Mamata Banerjee. The constituency carries enormous symbolic importance for the TMC, especially after the party projected the election as a battle to protect Bengali identity and welfare governance.

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A comfortable win for Banerjee would reinforce her authority within state politics, while a reduced margin could signal growing opposition momentum in urban Bengal.

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Nandigram: The prestige contest

Nandigram continues to be one of Bengal’s most politically charged constituencies. The seat gained national attention during earlier elections because of the intense rivalry between Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

This time too, the constituency is being viewed as a referendum on the BJP’s influence in coastal Bengal and the TMC’s ability to retain support in politically volatile regions. The outcome here could shape the post-election narrative regardless of the overall seat tally.

Kolkata Port: Urban voter mood in focus

Kolkata Port is another key constituency attracting attention because of its importance in urban politics. Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim remains a major face in the constituency, and the BJP has tried to aggressively target urban dissatisfaction over infrastructure, employment, and civic issues.

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Political observers believe results from Kolkata-region seats may reveal whether the BJP has succeeded in expanding its appeal among middle-class urban voters.

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee’s influence zone

Diamond Harbour is politically significant because it is closely associated with Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC’s organisational machinery in South Bengal. Recent controversies over alleged EVM tampering and repolling in nearby booths have further intensified attention on the constituency.

A strong TMC performance here would strengthen the party’s claim that its grassroots network remains intact despite a highly polarised campaign.

Baharampur: Congress attempts a revival

Baharampur remains crucial for the Congress, particularly because of the influence of senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Murshidabad region. The constituency is being seen as a test of whether Congress can maintain relevance in pockets where it once had a strong organisational base.

The performance of Congress in Baharampur and neighbouring seats could determine whether opposition votes consolidate or remain fragmented in minority-dominated districts.

North Bengal Seats: BJP’s expansion strategy

Constituencies across North Bengal, including areas in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling, are expected to play a decisive role in the final outcome. BJP has invested heavily in the region over the past few election cycles, banking on identity politics, border issues, and tribal outreach.

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TMC, meanwhile, has attempted to counter this with welfare schemes and regional leadership mobilisation. Analysts believe the balance of power in North Bengal could significantly impact the overall seat tally.

The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats, making the majority mark 148. Exit polls and political assessments have suggested a closely fought election, increasing the importance of individual battleground constituencies.