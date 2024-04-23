Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi, dares Cong for public debate on manifesto

Kerala Lok Sabha polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star campaigner, on Tuesday attacked Wayanad's sitting MP Rahul Gandhi. While replying to a question on whether the Wayanad MP is a suitable candidate for Prime Ministership, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for 'Pappu'."

Not only this, Sarma also flayed into the Congress party over its manifesto and challenged it to a public debate on the same. He said that the grand old party's manifesto is prepared in a way that they can win elections in Pakistan and not in India.

He added that the Congress, according to its manifesto, will take away resources from the common people and destroy the country's economy.

"Congress party's manifesto is more for the people of Pakistan and less for the people of India. The Congress has done a manifesto which will snatch resources from the common people and Congress will destroy the economy of the country. We have interpreted the Congress manifesto in the most right way. I will challenge them to come for a public debate to show that this manifesto is nothing but appeasement," he said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial take on the Congress manifesto especially the proposed wealth redistribution survey, Sarma said that PM Modi has stated correctly that everybody has a right on the country's resources. He further said that the ball is the Congress' court to explain why they said the first right to the resources of a country is with a particular community.

"The PM has correctly said that everybody has a right on the resources of the country. It is for the Congress party to tell why they said that the first right to the resources of the country is with a particular community," Sarma noted.

Prime Minister Modi courted controversy on Sunday when he said if the Congress was to come into power, they would redistribute India's wealth among those "with more children". He also cited ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh's remarks that Muslims had the first right on the country's resources.

"This urban-naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," Modi said addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," the PM said addressing an election rally on Sunday.