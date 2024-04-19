'Open Mohabbat ki Dukaan in every corner': Rahul Gandhi calls for democratic strengthening as Lok Sabha polls commence

As the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections commenced today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the voters to fortify democracy and combat hatred by establishing 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' (shops of love) nationwide.

In a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X, Gandhi emphasised the critical role of every ballot in shaping India's democratic path.

"Today marks the beginning of the electoral process! Each vote cast will shape the destiny of India's democracy for generations to come," he remarked in the post in Hindi.

Encouraging citizens to exercise their rights as an act of healing for the nation, Gandhi asked them to "apply the balm (antiseptic) of your vote" to heal the wounds inflicted on the country's soul over the past decade.

Further, he advocated for the establishment of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' in every corner of the country to remove hatred and division.

Accompanying his message was a graphic outlining key promises made by the Congress party, including commitments to apprenticeship rights, legal assurances for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and a comprehensive caste census.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced with the polling of the first phase, covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union territories. Notable contenders in this phase include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Bhupendra Yadav, alongside prominent figures such as Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, DMK's Kanimozhi, and BJP's K Annamalai.

Simultaneously, assembly elections are underway in Arunachal Pradesh (60 seats) and Sikkim (32 seats).

