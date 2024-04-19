Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu's BJP chief Annamalai, Actor Rajnikanth, Sadhguru cast their votes

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has begun in 102 constituencies across 17 States and four Union Territories. Several popular faces from these constituencies have cast their votes.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai, cast his vote at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu's Uthupatti, Karur.

Meanwhile, Actor Rajnikanth also cast his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. After casting the vote, the actor posed for the media, flaunting his inked finger.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev also cast his in Coimbatore.

Polling began at 7 AM on Friday in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the 2024 general election amid tight security arrangements.

Other people arrived at the polling stations enthusiastically and waited for their turn to vote, with personnel of the state and central police forces standing guard.

The destiny of 950 candidates will be decided by around 6.23 crore voters who will exercise their franchise at over 68,000 voting booths.

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), A Raja (Nilgiris) and Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), BJP's K Annamalai (Coimbatore), L Murugan (Nilgiris) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai), former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Ramanathapuram), Congress party's Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga), AIADMK's J Jayavardhan (South Chennai) and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran (Theni) are among the prominent candidates.

Polling also began in neighbouring Puducherry, where there is a direct face-off between Congress and BJP

Some polling booths, including the one under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha segment near Tambaram, saw an hour-long voting delay due to electronic voting system malfunctions.



(with inputs from PTI)