Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai Metro offers 10% discount on tickets on poll day, May 20

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) declared a 10 per cent discount on tickets for commuters on May 20, the polling day for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The discount applies to passengers travelling on Metro line 2A and line 7.

The MMMOCL manages Metro line 2A from Andheri (west) to Dahisar (east) and line 7 from Dahisar (east) to Andheri (east). The decision aims to increase voter turnout through the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme.

Commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR and paper tickets to reach polling stations can avail the 10 per cent discount on the base fare on their return journey after voting.

Mumbai has half a dozen seats that will go to the polls on May 20th. In Mumbai, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray led outfit will battle it out in three seats. In two seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will face each other, while in one seat the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP will fight it out.

The six constituencies in Mumbai are Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-West.

Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai North-West will see a fight between the two Senas, while Mumbai North-East will be a BJP versus Shiv Sena (UBT) face-off.

In Mumbai South, sitting MP Arvind Sawant of Uddhav Thackeray faction will take on Yamini Jadhav of the Shinde-led Sena. Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai is pitted against Rahul Shewale of the Shinde-led Sena in Mumbai South-Central.

Amol Kirtikar of the Thackeray camp will take on Ravindra Waikar of the ruling Sena in Mumbai North-West.

Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad, who is the party's Mumbai unit president will fight it out against noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam fielded by the BJP in Mumbai North-Central, while Union minister and BJP veteran Piyush Goyal will take on Bhushan Patil of the Congress in Mumbai North.

In Mumbai North-East, BJP's Mihir Kotecha will fight against Sena UBT's Sanjay Dina Patil.

