Business Today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Telangana CM KCR barred from campaigning for 48 hours

KCR has been barred from making "derogatory and objectionable statements" against the Congress.

Former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao Former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao

The Election Commission on Wednesday barred former Telangana CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours, starting 8 pm today for making "derogatory and objectionable statements" against the Congress.

The EC had issued a notice to  K Chandrashekar Rao acting on the complaint of Congress leader G Niranjan. The commission had said that KCR was issued several advisories and instructions even earlier regarding his speech. 

"The commission has received a complaint dated April 6 from G. Niranjan, Sr. Vice President, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, wherein it has been alleged that K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his press meet in Sircilla, made vulgar, derogatory, and objectionable allegations against the Congress party," the notice said.

Published on: May 01, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
