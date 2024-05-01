Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP 

Actress Rupali Ganguly joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. After joining the party, the actress said she joined the BJP because of the development in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good," she said

Related Articles

Ganguly is popularly known for her roles in Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi



She says, "...When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' pic.twitter.com/x7pT7oq0xB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Daughter of film director Anil Ganguly, Rupali is currently ruling the TV industry with the serial 'Anupama'. In the show, she plays the role of the lead character Anupama. Rupali's popularity is huge as she is followed by 2.9 million or more than 20 lakh people on Instagram. She started her career at the age of 7. She played her first role in her father's film 'Saheb'. But Rupali got recognition from the serial 'Sanjeevani: A Medical Boon' which came in 2003.

After this, the actress also participated in season 1 of 'Bigg Boss'. Rupali has also been a part of hit shows like 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. She took a break of 7 years after doing the serial 'Parvarish' in 2013. After this, Rupali returned to the world of TV with 'Anupama'.

Rupali married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The couple also has a son. The actor has been a part of the film and TV industry as well as theatre. She has also worked as a voice-over artist. Rupali has earlier revealed that her father had gone bankrupt, after which she had to struggle to run the house.

(With inputs form Aishwarya Paliwal)