Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 voting: Full list of constituencies going to polls on April 19

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 Voting: Polling for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union Territories is set to be held in the first phase on Friday, April 19. This time, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the last one on June 1. In the first phase, voting will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Related Articles

Besides, voting will also be held in 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase-1

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal West

Arunachal East

Assam

Kaziranga

Sonitpur

Lakhimpur

Dibrugarh

Jorhat

Bihar

Aurangabad

Gaya

Nawada

Jamui

Madhya Pradesh

Sidhi

Shahdol

Jabalpur

Mandla

Balaghat

Chhindwara

Maharashtra

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara - Gondiya

Gadchiroli - Chimur

Chandrapur

Rajasthan

Ganganagar

Bikaner

Churu

Jhunjhunu

Sikar

Jaipur Rural

Jaipur

Alwar

Bharatpur

Karauli-Dholpur

Dausa

Nagaur

Tamil Nadu

1 Tiruvallur SC

2 Chennai North GEN

3 Chennai South GEN

4 Chennai Central GEN

5 Sriperumbudur GEN

6 Kancheepuram SC

7 Arakkonam GEN

8 Vellore GEN

9 Krishnagiri GEN

10 Dharmapuri GEN

11 Tiruvannamalai GEN

12 Arani GEN

13 Viluppuram SC

14 Kallakurichi GEN

15 Salem GEN

16 Namakkal GEN

17 Erode GEN

18 Tiruppur GEN

19 Nilgiris SC

20 Coimbatore GEN

21 Pollachi GEN

22 Dindigul GEN

23 Karur GEN

24 Tiruchirappalli GEN

25 Perambalur GEN

26 Cuddalore GEN

27 Chidambaram SC

28 Mayiladuthurai GEN

29 Nagapattinam

30 Thanjavur GEN

31 Sivaganga GEN

32 Madurai GEN

33 Theni GEN

34 Virudhunagar GEN

35 Ramanathapuram GEN

36 Thoothukkudi GEN

37 Tenkasi SC

38 Tirunelveli GEN

39 Kanniyakumari

Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal GEN

Garhwal GEN

Almora SC

Nainital- GEN

Udhamsingh Nagar

Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

Kairana

Muzaffarnagar

Bijnor

Nagina

Moradabad

Rampur

Pilibhit

West Bengal

Coochbehar

Alipurduars

Jalpaiguri

Manipur

Inner Manipur

Outer Manipur

Meghalaya

Shillong

Tura

Tripura

Tripura West

Chhattisgarh

Bastar

Jammu and Kashmir



Udhampur

Ladakh

Ladakh

Among the key candidates in the first phase are BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, former telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and L Murugan.

Two former chief ministers - Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh) are also in the fray. Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also contesting from Chennai South in Tamil Nadu.

In 2019, the UPA won 45 of these 102 seats and the NDA 41.