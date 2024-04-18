scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 voting for 102 seats tomorrow, check key constituencies and candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 Polling on April 19 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 Polling on April 19

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The stage is set for the first phase of polling for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories on Friday. In the first phase, all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 5 in Uttarakhand, 2 in Arunachal Pradesh, and 12 of 25 seats in Rajasthan will go to polls on April 19. 

Besides these, voting will be held in 5 seats in Maharashtra, 5 seats in Assam, 4 seats in Bihar, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 3 seats in West Bengal, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

For the BJP, all eyes are on Tamil Nadu, where the saffron party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief K Annamalai threw its weight to increase its vote and seat share. The other crucial state for the saffron party is West Bengal and Maharashtra.  

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates 

Tamil Nadu Constituencies   NDA   AIADMK  UPA 
       
Coimbatore  K Annamalai Singai Ramachandran Ganapathy Rajkumar 
Nilgiri L Murugan Lokesh Tamilselvan A Raja
Thoothukudi SDR Vijayaseelan R Sivasami Velumani Kanimozhi 
Chennai South Tamilisai Soundararajan Jayavardhan Thamizhachi Thangapandian 
Kanniyakumari Pon. Radhakrishnan Nazerath Pasilian Vijay Vasanth

Among the key faces going to polls in the first phase are eight Union Ministers - Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, two former chief ministers - Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh), and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Telangana).

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates 

Maharashtra Constituencies   NDA   MVA 
     
Nagpur Nitin Gadkari  Vikas Thakare 
Ramtek  Raju Parwe   Shyamkumar Barwe

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates 

 Rajasthan Constituencies   BJP   Congress
     
Churu  Devendra Jhajharia    Rahul Kaswan 
Bikaner  Arjun Ram Meghwal  Madan Gopal Meghwal
Alwar  Bhupender Yadav Lalit Yadav
Jaipur Manju Sharma Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates 

Uttar Pradesh Constituencies   BJP   Samajwadi Party
     
Pilibhit Jitin Prasada  Bhagwant Saran Gangwar
Rampur Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi Mohibullah Nadvi
Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan Harindra Malik

Assam Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates 

Assam Constituencies  BJP   INDIA 
     
Dibrugarh  Sarbananda Sonowal Manoj Dhanuar (AAP)
Jorhat  Topon Kumar Gogoi Gaurav Gogoi 

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidate

Uttarakhand Constituencies  BJP   Congress
     
Haridwar  Trivendra Singh Rawat  Virendra Rawat 
Pauri Garhwal  Anil Baluni   Ganesh Godiyal

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 

 Arunachal  BJP  Congress
     
Arunachal West  Kiren Rijiju Nabam Tuki 

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024 

Tripura   BJP  Congress
     
Tripura West   Biplab Kumar Deb Ashish Kumar Saha

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led UPA won 45 of these 102 seats and the NDA 41. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise. Polling will also be held in Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). 

In Tamil Nadu, BJP's state president K Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, and Union Minister L Murugan from Nilgiris. Murugan is facing former telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja. DMK's Kanimozhi is contesting from Thoothukkudi.

West Bengal's three seats going to polls in phase 1 are Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and Jalpaiguri. The BJP won all three seats, which fall in North Bengal, in 2019.  

In Maharashtra, the high-profile Nagpur seat is expected to witness a two-way contest between BJP's Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Vikas Thakre.

Of 8 seats going to polls in Uttar Pradesh, eyes will be on Rampur and Pilibhbit. Rampur is the stronghold of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, while BJP has replaced Varun Gandhi with Jitin Prasada in Pilibhit.

The second phase of polling for 89 seats in 13 states and Union territories will be held on April 26.

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
