Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 voting for 102 seats tomorrow, check key constituencies and candidates

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The stage is set for the first phase of polling for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories on Friday. In the first phase, all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 5 in Uttarakhand, 2 in Arunachal Pradesh, and 12 of 25 seats in Rajasthan will go to polls on April 19.

Besides these, voting will be held in 5 seats in Maharashtra, 5 seats in Assam, 4 seats in Bihar, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 3 seats in West Bengal, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh.

For the BJP, all eyes are on Tamil Nadu, where the saffron party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief K Annamalai threw its weight to increase its vote and seat share. The other crucial state for the saffron party is West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates

Tamil Nadu Constituencies NDA AIADMK UPA Coimbatore K Annamalai Singai Ramachandran Ganapathy Rajkumar Nilgiri L Murugan Lokesh Tamilselvan A Raja Thoothukudi SDR Vijayaseelan R Sivasami Velumani Kanimozhi Chennai South Tamilisai Soundararajan Jayavardhan Thamizhachi Thangapandian Kanniyakumari Pon. Radhakrishnan Nazerath Pasilian Vijay Vasanth

Among the key faces going to polls in the first phase are eight Union Ministers - Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal, Sanjeev Baliyan, Jitendra Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan, two former chief ministers - Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) and Nabam Tuki (Arunachal Pradesh), and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Telangana).

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates

Maharashtra Constituencies NDA MVA Nagpur Nitin Gadkari Vikas Thakare Ramtek Raju Parwe Shyamkumar Barwe

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates

Rajasthan Constituencies BJP Congress Churu Devendra Jhajharia Rahul Kaswan Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal Madan Gopal Meghwal Alwar Bhupender Yadav Lalit Yadav Jaipur Manju Sharma Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates

Uttar Pradesh Constituencies BJP Samajwadi Party Pilibhit Jitin Prasada Bhagwant Saran Gangwar Rampur Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi Mohibullah Nadvi Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan Harindra Malik

Assam Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidates

Assam Constituencies BJP INDIA Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal Manoj Dhanuar (AAP) Jorhat Topon Kumar Gogoi Gaurav Gogoi

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections: Key Constituencies and Candidate

Uttarakhand Constituencies BJP Congress Haridwar Trivendra Singh Rawat Virendra Rawat Pauri Garhwal Anil Baluni Ganesh Godiyal

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Arunachal BJP Congress Arunachal West Kiren Rijiju Nabam Tuki

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Tripura BJP Congress Tripura West Biplab Kumar Deb Ashish Kumar Saha

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led UPA won 45 of these 102 seats and the NDA 41. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise. Polling will also be held in Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

In Tamil Nadu, BJP's state president K Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, and Union Minister L Murugan from Nilgiris. Murugan is facing former telecom minister and DMK leader A Raja. DMK's Kanimozhi is contesting from Thoothukkudi.

West Bengal's three seats going to polls in phase 1 are Alipurduar, Coochbehar, and Jalpaiguri. The BJP won all three seats, which fall in North Bengal, in 2019.

In Maharashtra, the high-profile Nagpur seat is expected to witness a two-way contest between BJP's Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Vikas Thakre.

Of 8 seats going to polls in Uttar Pradesh, eyes will be on Rampur and Pilibhbit. Rampur is the stronghold of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, while BJP has replaced Varun Gandhi with Jitin Prasada in Pilibhit.

The second phase of polling for 89 seats in 13 states and Union territories will be held on April 26.