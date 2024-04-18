Lok Sabha Election 2024: Banks in these cities closed on April 19. Details here

The Lok Sabha elections will start on April 19. The polls will be conducted in seven phases, as declared by the Elections Commission last month. The first phase of polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states on Friday (April 19).

The Reserve Bank of India has declared that many banks will be closed on the election day in their respective cities. This is mentioned in the RBI holiday calendar for this year. Some states have already declared paid or a public holiday for residents on voting day.

As per the RBI calendar, banks in the cities of Chennai, Agartala, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kohima, Nagpur, and Shillong will be closed on April 19, 2024.

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Bank Account Closing Holidays.

Who will vote on April 19

Whole of Tamil Nadu and one seat from Puducherry going to the polls on April 19. Tamil Nadu has 39 seats. Nearly 6.23 crore electors in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes, with 950 candidates in the fray.

Eight seats of Uttar Pradesh's total 80 seats will vote on April 19. The eight seats are: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit.

Madhya Pradesh's 6 seats will vote on April 19. The state has total 29 seats. The seats to vote tomorrow are Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol.

Maharashtra's 5 seats will vote on Friday out of the total 48 seats. The main seats are Chandrapur, Bhandara – Gondiya, Gadchiroli – Chimur, Ramtek, Nagpur.

All 5 seats of Uttarakhand will vote on Friday. The seats are Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday across government and non-government offices/educational institutions of Uttarakhand on 19 April 2024.

Assam's five key seats of the state’s 14 seats are going to the polls. The seats are Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur.

Of the 40 seats in Bihar, 4 seats will vote on Friday. The seats are Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada.

West Bengal's three out of the 42 seats will vote tomorrow. The seats are Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.

Arunachal Pradesh's 2 seats -- Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West -- will vote on April 19.

Manipur's 2 seats -- Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur -- will vote tomorrow.

Meghalaya's 2 seats -- Shillong, Tura -- will be going to the polls.

Chhattisgarh has 11 seats. Only 1 seat -- Bastar -- will go to polls.

Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim: All these states have one seat each that will vote on Friday.

Tripura's one seat -- Tripura West -- of the two will go to the polls on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 out of 5 seats -- Udhampur -- will go to polls on Friday.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep: The union territories’s sole seats will go to polls on April 19 for the Lok Sabha elections.