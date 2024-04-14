What is the voting process in India?

India will soon begin its largest exercise to elect Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament. The polling, spread in seven phases, will commence from April 19 and conclude on June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4 and results will be announced on the same day.

Step-By-Step Guide For Polling Process in India

-- Voter stands in queue at his/her designated polling booth/station

-- Polling officer checks your name in the Voter List and your ID Proof

-- Polling offcer marks your fingernail with indelible ink, gives a slip, and takes your signature

-- Voter presses button against candidate of choice/NOTA to vote on the EVM; a red light glows

-- Polling officer takes the slip and checks the mark on your fingernail

Also, voters need to carry any one of the approved identity proofs to cast his/her vote.

Among the documents accepted at polling booths are Voter ID Card (EPIC), Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, and others.

List Of Documents Required At Polling Booth

• Voter ID Card (EPIC)

• Aadhaar Card

• PAN Card

• Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

• Service Identity Card

• Passbook with photo by Bank/Post Office

• Health Insurance Smart Card (M/o Labour)

• Driving License

• Passport

• Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

• Pension Document

• Official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

• MNREGA Job Card