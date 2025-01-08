Massive blow to Congress: TMC backs AAP in Delhi, Kejriwal thanks Mamata Banerjee

In a massive setback for the Congress, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has backed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly elections. Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc at the national level but they are contesting against each other in the national capital. Congress is contesting all 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Today, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the TMC has announced support to AAP in the Delhi elections. "I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," he wrote.

TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2025

Mamata's move indicates that there is a rift in the INDIA bloc. Congress is under pressure to give the leadership of the opposition bloc to Mamata Banerjee. NCP-SP's Sharad Pawar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav have already backed Mamata as the leader of the INDIA bloc.

After Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Haryana and Maharashtra, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee asked the grand old party to "set aside its ego" and recognise Mamata as the leader of the INDIA bloc. "The Congress has failed to achieve the desired result either in Haryana or in Maharashtra," Banerjee said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The TMC MP said that the opposition had tremendous hope from the Congress that it would do better. "If they had done better, BJP and Narendra Modi would have been under pressure. INDIA alliance is there but the expected result could not be achieved. And there is a great failure on the part of the Congress to achieve the result," he said.

"Today, it is necessary if you really want to fight against the BJP and Narendra Modi, INDIA alliance should be stronger. And to make it stronger, one leader is required. Now who can be the leader? That's the core question," he said, suggesting that Mamata Banerjee could be that leader to take on PM Modi.

"Congress has done it. All experiments have been done, but they have failed. Other leaders have also tried and failed. The remaining three persons are there - Stalin, Hemant Soren, and Mamata Didi. Of these three, Mamata Ji has vast experience in Parliamentary politics, she is a 7-time MP, cabinet minister, 3-time chief minister. Her best record is to eliminate CPM from West Bengal," TMC MP said, adding that Congress should keep its ego aside and accept her as INDIA bloc leader.