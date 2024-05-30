'Party with max seats...': Congress opens up on PM pick if INDIA bloc wins

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed confidence that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He suggested that it might take less than 48 hours to decide on a prime ministerial candidate after the polls, with the party winning the most seats within the alliance likely to lead.

In an interview with PTI on the final day of campaigning, Ramesh predicted that the INDIA bloc would comfortably surpass the 272-seat majority mark in the Lok Sabha. He also indicated that some parties currently aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might join the INDIA coalition post-elections.

Ramesh addressed speculation about potential alliances with leaders like JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. "Nitish Kumar is known for his frequent political shifts," Ramesh commented. "When the INDIA bloc secures the people's mandate, some NDA parties may join us. The Congress high command will decide on their inclusion."

Highlighting the key differences between the INDIA bloc and the NDA, Ramesh said, "Our alliance stands for 'insaniyat' (humanity) and 'imaandaari' (honesty). Those values are what will attract honest parties from the NDA to join us."

Ramesh emphasized that an INDIA-led government would be authoritative but not authoritarian, avoiding vendetta politics. He also remarked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, hinting it might be a time for Modi to contemplate his future post-retirement.

Reflecting on the political landscape, Ramesh was confident of a clear and decisive majority for the INDIA bloc. He drew parallels with the 2004 elections, where the Congress-led coalition won despite the BJP's "India Shining" campaign.

Ramesh predicted significant gains for Congress in states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra. He also anticipated improvements in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, as well as gains in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Regarding the selection of a prime ministerial candidate, Ramesh suggested it would be a swift process. "In 2004, Dr. Manmohan Singh's name emerged within three days. This time, I believe it won't take even 48 hours. The party with the most seats in the alliance will naturally lead."

Responding to concerns about the stability of a diverse coalition, Ramesh cited the ten-year tenure of the UPA government under Manmohan Singh as proof of stability. "We are committed to providing a stable, transparent, responsive, and responsible government," he stated.

Ramesh also mentioned that a Joint Parliamentary Committee would be formed within a month to investigate allegations involving "Modani and Modanjali scams." He clarified that this was not about vendetta but accountability, emphasizing the need for an investigation into these issues.