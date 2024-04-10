'People leave for various reasons': BJP leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal on why he left Congress

Refuting the allegations coming from the Congress over the use of central agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target Opposition voices, industrialist and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Naveen Jindal said politicians move to different parties for various reasons.

Jindal is contesting from the Lok Sabha constituency of Kurukshetra in Haryana on a BJP ticket and is pitted against I.N.D.I.A alliance's candidate, Sushil Gupta, who is a member of the Aam Admi Party (AAP). The other contender is Abhay Chautala from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Related Articles

With many leaders, such as the AAP leader and Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and former Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, behind bars over corruption charges, the Opposition has been targeting the ruling BJP. One of the primary barbs used against the BJP by the Opposition is the allegation that the former has been misusing the ED and the CBI, targeting Opposition leaders and those who do not comply are sent to prison. In a recent rally in Telangana, for example, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even termed the ED as 'Extortion Directorate.'

“What earlier used to be called as Enforcement Directorate, has become Extortion Directorate today. BJP is running the world’s biggest washing machine,” Gandhi had said. The Opposition has also called the ED as the BJP's 'recruitment agency,' where those who are targeted by the ED join the ruling party to get out of corruption charges.

Arguing against these allegations, Jindal -- a two-time Congress MP from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014 before shifting to the BJP in late March this year -- told Business Today in an exclusive interview: "The government is doing what I believe in and people leave parties for various reasons."

He further underscored that he has been influenced by PM Narendra Modi.

"I have been inspired by PM Narendra Modi. His work, leadership style has inspired me to join the BJP, and I want to contribute to India's growth," he added.

He also pointed out that under the Modi government, there is a level-playing field in the country. "There is a level-playing field for everyone and, most importantly, there is transparency in the system," he said, adding that businesses must be kept out of politics. "There is no crony capitalism in India," he said.

Naveen, the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), is the youngest among the four sons of the late O P Jindal. His father started his journey as a farmer in Hisar in Haryana and ended up establishing one of the largest steel conglomerates in the country. The Jindal family has maintained a longstanding affiliation with the Congress party since patriarch O P Jindal's entry into politics on the party ticket during the 1991 Assembly polls. Following his passing, his wife Savitri continued their political legacy, serving as ministers in various Congress-led state governments.