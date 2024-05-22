PM Modi to address rally in Delhi’s Dwarka today: List of routes to avoid, traffic diversions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Delhi’s Dwarka on Wesdesday at 6pm. The prime minister will visit DDA Park at Dwarka Sector 14, opposite Vegas Mall to address the rally.

A large number of people are expected to attend the rally, and traffic in the surrounding roads is expected to be impacted.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions, and alternate routes for commuters to avoid certain roads.

PM MODI RALLY: TRAFFIC DIVERSION POINTS

The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic will be diverted from the following points:



ISKCON Chowk, Sector 13

Om Apartment Chowk, Sector 14

DXR T-point on Golf Course Road

Sector 3/13 crossing

Kargil Chowk, Sector 18

NSUT, T-point

Sector 16B crossing

Dwarka Mor

Shani Bazar roundabout crossing, Sector 16B

Rajapuri crossing

PM MODI RALLY: ROADS TO AVOID

The Delhi Traffic Police listed the following roads for commuters to avoid:

Road No 201

NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk

Sector 3/13 crossing to Dwarka Mor

Sector 3/13 crossing to Radisson Blu Hotel upto DXR T-point

Golf Course Road from Sector 16B crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk

Road number 205 and road number 210

The traffic police also urged people to use public transport as much as they can. People going to bus stands, railway stations and airports have been advised by the police to carefully plan their travel.

The police also urged motorists to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.