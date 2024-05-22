PM Modi to address rally in Delhi’s Dwarka today: List of routes to avoid, traffic diversions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Delhi’s Dwarka on Wesdesday at 6pm. The prime minister will visit DDA Park at Dwarka Sector 14, opposite Vegas Mall to address the rally.
A large number of people are expected to attend the rally, and traffic in the surrounding roads is expected to be impacted.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions, and alternate routes for commuters to avoid certain roads.
PM MODI RALLY: TRAFFIC DIVERSION POINTS
The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic will be diverted from the following points:
ISKCON Chowk, Sector 13
Om Apartment Chowk, Sector 14
DXR T-point on Golf Course Road
Sector 3/13 crossing
Kargil Chowk, Sector 18
NSUT, T-point
Sector 16B crossing
Dwarka Mor
Shani Bazar roundabout crossing, Sector 16B
Rajapuri crossing
PM MODI RALLY: ROADS TO AVOID
The Delhi Traffic Police listed the following roads for commuters to avoid:
Road No 201
NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk
Sector 3/13 crossing to Dwarka Mor
Sector 3/13 crossing to Radisson Blu Hotel upto DXR T-point
Golf Course Road from Sector 16B crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk
Road number 205 and road number 210
The traffic police also urged people to use public transport as much as they can. People going to bus stands, railway stations and airports have been advised by the police to carefully plan their travel.
The police also urged motorists to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.
