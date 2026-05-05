'Release all CCTV footage of...': Abhishek Banerjee challenges EC after Bengal loss

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday challenged the Election Commission to release CCTV footage from counting centres, alleging discrepancies in the counting process after the Trinamool Congress's humiliating defeat in West Bengal.

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"Our workers were thrown out of the counting centres. I challenge - I give you 100 such CCTV footage from counting centres and let EC release 10 such footage. The footage of the entire day from counting centres, especially from 12 noon to 6 pm, must be released," he said when asked whether he accepts the mandate of the people.

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Abhishek Banerjee also raised questions over EVM records. He claimed EVMs recorded in 17C and those brought to the table did not match. "The serial numbers did not match. The machines were used for 12 hours, but 90% of the machines had 92-95% charge. How is this possible?" he said, adding that the party would discuss the issue internally and set up a fact-finding committee.

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Earlier today, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee rejected the election outcome, calling it "not a people's mandate but a conspiracy" and ruling out resignation after the BJP secured 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy. I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan," she said. "Why should I resign? We have not lost. Votes have been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?"

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Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in counting, claiming nearly 100 seats were "looted" and that the process was slowed deliberately. "We were not fighting the BJP; we were fighting the Election Commission, which was working for the BJP. I have never seen such an election in my entire political career," she said, adding, "A black chapter in history has been created. The Chief Election Commissioner has become the villain."

She also alleged that "raids, transfers, and bias" skewed the contest, while indicating that constitutional options remain open. "They can take action as per constitutional norms," she said.

