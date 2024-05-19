Swati Maliwal row: Arvind Kejriwal, top AAP leaders to march to BJP office today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will lead a protest by senior party leaders at the BJP headquarters in Delhi this noon, amid the ongoing blame game between the AAP and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal over her alleged assault.

He also dared the BJP to arrest them all. "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wants to jail. The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is out on bail in the liquor policy case, asserted that his party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, are also being targeted by BJP.

Kejriwal gave the protest call in a video message following the arrest of his personal secretary Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

In her FIR, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused Kumar of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister's residence. She has alleged that the official kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvic area, brutally "dragged her and pulled her shirt up".

Kumar was arrested from the Chief Minister's house yesterday and was remanded to five-day police custody.

AAP alleged that Maliwal was "blackmailed" by BJP to become part of their "conspiracy" against its CM. The party also released a purported CCTV footage on May 18 showing the MP leaving the CM's residence, accompanied by security personnel.

The Delhi BJP has alleged that "edited" videos were being circulated by AAP to tarnish Maliwal's image. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that now that Kumar has been arrested, many "dirty pages" of AAP's politics will be out in public.