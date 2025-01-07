'Turnout rigging impossible': CEC's point-by-point rebuttal to EVM manipulation charges

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations of electoral roll manipulation, electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, and irregularities in voter turnout ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The commission, which announced dates for Delhi assembly polls, emphasised that the entire election process is conducted with transparency and in close coordination with political parties.

Responding to concerns raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar clarified the rigorous 70-step procedure followed during voter list preparation. He assured that every stage includes consultations with political parties, allowing sufficient opportunity for objections.

"Since the Maharashtra elections, questions have been raised about wrongful additions and deletions in electoral rolls, particularly affecting certain groups or localities. It is our responsibility to address these concerns," Kumar said.

He highlighted the measures in place to ensure accuracy, including the involvement of political parties in appointing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and mandatory personal hearings before any deletion from the voter list. "No deletions are made without personal hearings. Tampering with the voter list is absolutely impossible," Kumar asserted.

Addressing accusations of EVM tampering, Kumar reiterated the machines' reliability and security. "There is no evidence of unreliability or drawbacks in EVMs. High Courts and the Supreme Court have repeatedly upheld their integrity in various judgments. No rigging or introduction of viruses or bugs is possible. EVMs are foolproof devices," he stated.

On voter turnout, the CEC said that it was impossible to change voter turnout. "Some polling parties report at midnight or the next day. Form 17C is matched before counting. There is nothing which VTR does not explain. It explains fully."

Voter Turnout manipulation - an impossibility.



Misleading to compare final VTR with 5 PM Data.



Near close of poll, Polling officials perform multiple functions .



Form 17C - Given to Polling Agents at close of poll at polling stations.



Process chart in image👇#ECI pic.twitter.com/qicnIuigW0 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) January 7, 2025

The EC said that voter turnout manipulation is an impossibility and that it was misleading to compare final VTR with 5 PM data. "Near close of poll, polling officials perform multiple functions. Form 17C - given to polling agents at close of poll at polling stations," the commission said.

The ECI further assured voters that all allegations have been reviewed and found baseless, emphasising the robust safeguards in place to maintain the credibility of the electoral process. Regular meetings with political parties and continuous oversight aim to uphold public confidence in India’s democratic system.

Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5 and counting of votes on February 8.



