West Bengal Election Results 2026 | Counting of votes for West Bengal's 294 assembly seats is set to begin on Monday (May 4). Most exit polls have projected an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with seat estimates ranging between 140 and 192. The majority mark in the 294-member House is 148.

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