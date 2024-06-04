West Bengal Lok Sabha Results 2024: CM Mamata Banerjee says PM Modi has lost credibility, he should resign

West Bengal Lok Sabha Results 2024: After securing a spectacular win in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign as he has lost credibility. After a fierce battle in the state for months, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is in the lead with 29 out of 42 seats, while BJP holds 12 seats and Congress has secured 1 seat, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India.

"These results have shown that Modi has lost all credibility and he should immediately resign. A lot of people underestimated me this time. I don't understand share market much, but have you seen the share market today?," Mamata Banerjee said at a press conference in Kolkata.

She added: "BJP and Modi ji have so much pride and arrogance. He threatened everyone, all leaders, MPs, MLAs and councillors in our state, he even sent money to influence the vote. Despite all that the INDIA bloc won and PM Modi lost."

Taking a swipe at PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said:"You can control ECI, CBI, but INDIA bloc will take you down."

In response to the defeat of Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Because sometimes arrogance is not acceptable. He is not a Congressman but a BJP member and people have defeated the BJP. I thank Yusuf Pathan..."

According to the Election Commission of India, Yusuf Pathan received 423,451 votes and won by a margin of 64,084. Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury got 359,367 votes. BJP candidate Dr Nirmal Kumar Saha was third with 323,685 votes.

At 5 PM, TMC was leading in West Bengal in 29 constituencies. Meanwhile, BJP was ahead on 12 seats. INC had a solo lead in the state.

In 2019, Trinamool won 22 seats, BJP 18, and Congress with CPI(M) got 2 seats. Mamata Banerjee's party contests alone in Bengal despite being part of the INDIA Bloc. Congress and CPI(M) are running together in the state.