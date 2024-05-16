‘Will construct grand Sita temple...’: Amit Shah makes big promise in Bihar rally

Union home minister Amit Shah on May 16 said that the BJP will construct a temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. “We, the BJP don't get scared of the 'vote bank'. PM Modi has built the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya now the work that is left is to build a great memorial at the birthplace of Ma Sita," the Union minister said in a rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

"Those who kept themselves away from Ram temple can't do this, but if someone can build a temple as ideal as the life of Ma Sita, it's Narendra Modi, it's BJP,” Shah said.

Shah's pitch for Goddess Sita temple comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya in January this year.

In his speech, Shah slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, whose party is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his public meeting in Bihar's Sitamarhi says, "We, the BJP don't get scared of the 'vote bank'. PM Modi has built the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya now the work that is left is to build a great memorial at the birthplace of Ma Sita.… pic.twitter.com/nQJACKef9v — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024



“Today Lalu Yadav, for the sake of power politics, to make his son the Chief Minister, has gone and sat in the lap of the Congress party, which has spent its entire life opposing the backwards and extremely backwards,” he said.



“Congress, RJD never thought of conferring Bharat Ratna on ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, it was done by the Modi government,” he thundered. “Bihar needs 'vikasraj', not 'jungleraj',” Shah said.

According to Hindu mythology, Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, sprang to life out of an earthern pot, when Raja Janak was ploughing the field somewhere near Sitamarhi.

Sitamarhi, along with 40 constituencies in Bihar, will vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.