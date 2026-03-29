'Direct fight with DMK': Vijay to contest two seats in Tamil Nadu polls

Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay on Sunday said the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be a direct contest between his party and the ruling DMK alliance, as he announced that he would contest from two constituencies.

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"It is only between us and Stalin sir alliance," Vijay said while unveiling candidates for all 234 Assembly seats. Polling in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 23.

Vijay said he would contest as "C Joseph Vijay" from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East, marking his first electoral contest since launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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Presenting a full slate of candidates, Vijay said the party had prioritised individuals from within its core team and grassroots ranks. "I have selected those who will respond to your queries," he said, adding, "Just like how I left everything for you, I am giving these candidates to you. Please give us one chance."

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VIDEO | Tamil Nadu polls: TVK chief Vijay (@actorvijay) to announce candidates, says “I won't be available in all places, hence chose candidates who I can trust”.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aGCqSOJ9oJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2026

The list includes candidates such as N Anand from T Nagar, Venkat Raman from Mylapore, Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam, KA Sengkottaiyan from Gobichettipalayam, KG Arunraj from Tiruchengode, and CTR Nirmal Kumar from Tirupparankundram. Others named include JCD Prabhakar from Thousand Lights, VS Babu from Kolathur, and Dr Maria Wilson from RK Nagar.

Framing the election as a contest of credibility, Vijay said his party’s candidates reflected ordinary backgrounds and lived experience. "Our candidates come from ordinary backgrounds, they understand the struggles of the common man," he said, criticising the ruling alliance as a "patch-up".

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Vijay also outlined a set of policy promises aimed at employment and economic support. The party proposed a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for individuals above 29 years unable to secure jobs and ₹2,500 for diploma holders. It also promised collateral-free loan guarantees of up to ₹20 lakh for students from Class 12 to PhD level.

A Tamil Employment Credit System was proposed, offering incentives to private companies employing 75 per cent local workforce, including a 2.5 per cent SGST discount and a 5 per cent reduction in electricity bills.

Making a direct appeal to voters, Vijay said governance would be anchored in accountability and public interest. "We will never misuse public money or indulge in corruption. We will ensure women's safety, create a drug-free Tamil Nadu and maintain strict law and order."

"I assure you, we will never act against the interests of the people. This is my promise. Give us one opportunity," he said, urging voters to support the party's whistle symbol. "Candidate is not different, Vijay is not different."