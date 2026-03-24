Headache for Stalin: DMK seat-sharing hits roadblock; VCK makes big move

Seat-sharing talks within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have run into friction ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, with key allies pressing for a larger share and signalling dissatisfaction over delays in finalising constituencies.

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The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has reportedly taken a more assertive position, demanding a double-digit seat share for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while also announcing plans to contest three seats in the Puducherry Assembly polls.

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VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, in a detailed statement on Tuesday, pointed to past compromises, saying, "In 2001, we contested in two seats in the DMK-led alliance. In the 2021 elections, the Congress allocated only the Uzhavarkarai general constituency. To avoid putting pressure on the alliance, we accepted it at that time and contested. However, we did not receive cooperation from the alliance parties. Nevertheless, we secured more than 6,000 votes."

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He said the party had sought three seats in Puducherry and raised concerns over delays in seat allocation, noting that arrangements between the Congress and DMK were finalised only after nominations were filed.

"The Congress, which is contesting in most seats in the alliance, did not come forward to allocate seats to other alliance parties. The DMK has offered to allocate one seat to the VCK. However, even after the nominations have closed, it is still not clear which seat it will be," he said in a post on X.

Amid the uncertainty, the VCK announced it would contest separately in three constituencies. "In a situation where it is still unknown which constituency will be allotted to VCK, the administrators of our party have been subjected to unnecessary mental stress," the VCK leader said.

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"Therefore, on behalf of VCK, we have decided to contest independently in the three constituencies of Oosudu, Nettapakkam, and Uzhavarkarai where nominations have currently been filed," he said, adding that his party would continue to support alliance candidates in constituencies where it is not contesting.

DMK seat-sharing deal

The DMK has already finalised its arrangement with the Congress, allocating 28 seats, an increase from 2021. The CPI and CPI(M) have been allotted five seats each, with the CPI(M) settling for five after initially seeking six during talks on March 23. Vaiko's MDMK has received four seats, while smaller allies KMDK, IUML and MMK have been given two seats each.

However, discussions are ongoing with newer entrants, including the Premalatha Vijayakanth-led DMDK and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam. The MNM is likely to be given two seats and may contest on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, PTI reported, citing sources.

Premalatha Vijayakanth indicated flexibility, saying her party was willing to accept even "a lesser number of seats" in the interest of the alliance's electoral prospects.

DMK's response amid seat-sharing tussle

DMK senior leader and Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said Chief Minister M K Stalin would finalise the seat-sharing arrangement with the VCK on Tuesday, signalling that negotiations remain active despite the differences.