How rich is actor Vijay? TVK chief's election affidavit reveals

Actor Vijay, who is making his electoral debut this year, declared assets worth about Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit filed in Chennai on Monday.

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The disclosure shows that a significant portion of his wealth is held in movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore, while immovable holdings - including land in Kodaikanal and properties across Chennai - account for Rs 198.62 crore.

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The filing also details financial disputes related to tax assessments. A sum of Rs 1.50 crore for the assessment year 2015-16 is pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and the High Court. Another dispute of Rs 14.13 lakh for 2022-23 is pending before the CIT(A). Additional disputed amounts include Rs 91.36 lakh for 2011-12 and Rs 88.96 lakh for 2015-16.

Vijay is contesting from two seats, Perambur and Tiruchi East. This marks the electoral debut of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The actor reported no outstanding liabilities to banks or financial institutions. His spouse, Sangeetha, has declared assets totalling Rs 15.76 crore, including movable assets of Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at Rs 25 lakh.

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The affidavit shows that Vijay holds bank deposits exceeding Rs 213 crore and has Rs 2 lakh in cash. His disclosed assets also include a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire and a BMW i7.

He has declared ownership of 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at Rs 15 lakh.

For the financial year 2024-25, Vijay reported a total income of Rs 184.53 crore.

The affidavit also lists several loans and advances extended by him. These include Rs 3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand, Rs 3.02 crore to his father S A Chandrasekar, Rs 8.71 lakh to his mother Shoba Sekar, Rs 20 crore each to A L P Antonious Britto and the Kokilambal Educational Trust, and Rs 5.84 crore to the Vidya Charitable Trust.

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He has also lent Rs 12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha, Rs 8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay and Rs 4.60 lakh to his daughter Divya Sasha.

Vijay has listed his sources of income as self-employment, interest earnings and rental income from properties. He stated in the affidavit that there are no pending criminal cases against him and that he has not been convicted of any offence.

According to the filing, he discontinued his BSc degree from Loyola College, Chennai, in 1992, after completing Class 10 and 12 through private study in 1989 and 1991.

(With inputs from PTI)