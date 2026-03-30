‘Sacrifice Your Life’: Iran seeks volunteers as Trump threatens to blow up Kharg Island

A text message campaign urging Iranians to volunteer to defend the country against a possible US ground operation has begun circulating, according to copies of the messages seen by the Associated Press, as tensions escalate between Donald Trump’s administration and Iran.

One message described the initiative as “a national campaign for those willing to sacrifice their lives,” providing a link for citizens to register to “defend the country’s territory.” A second message suggested that volunteers could soon be “deployed.”

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It remains unclear whether the campaign is officially run by the Iranian government or by affiliated organisations. In the past, similar mobilization drives have been linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the powerful paramilitary force that often coordinates pro-government mobilisation efforts.

The latest messages come amid heightened fears in Middle East that the conflict could escalate further if the United States launches a ground operation. Calls for volunteers have historically been used by Iranian authorities and allied groups to rally civilian support during periods of external threat.

Such messaging campaigns often aim to boost public morale, recruit volunteers for auxiliary roles, or demonstrate domestic readiness to resist foreign military intervention.

Trump threatens infrastructure strikes

The recruitment push coincides with a sharply worded message from Donald Trump on the social media platform Truth Social, where he said Washington was engaged in “serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations.

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However, Trump warned that if a deal is not reached quickly — and if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened — the United States could target Iran’s energy infrastructure.

He said the US could respond by “blowing up and completely obliterating” Iran’s electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, the country’s key oil export terminal. Trump added that desalination plants could also be targeted if hostilities continue.

Ceasefire proposal rejected

Behind the scenes, diplomatic manoeuvres have also intensified. According to reports, Washington recently sent Tehran a 15-point ceasefire proposal through Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator.

The proposal reportedly included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and imposing additional curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran rejected the offer and instead put forward its own conditions.

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Among them, Iranian officials are said to be demanding that Israel halt attacks on Iranian-aligned groups in the region — a demand widely viewed as unlikely to be accepted. Tehran has also reportedly asked for war reparations and the removal of US military bases from the Middle East.

Confusion has also surrounded whether negotiations are actually taking place. After Trump said the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations,” Iranian officials quickly denied that such talks had occurred.